Taguig cat cafe’s Valentine’s farewell: Last chance to spread love with felines

A cat cafe in Taguig City is inviting the public to spread Valentine’s love before it closes.

Tabby Town Cat Cafe announced that the public can spend Valentine’s week with its “cuddly cats,” “delightful drinks” and the cafe’s “cozy vibes,” a perfect treat before it permanently closes.

“Whether you’re a lover, friend, or a solo star shining bright, we’ve got the perfect space for you to enjoy the season of love,” it said on Sunday, February 9.

The cat cafe suggests that single diners bring their “crush, bestie, or partner-in-crime” to enjoy “sweet moments” with its furry family.

It added that those in long-distance relationships (LDR) can also take advantage of the cafe’s Wi-Fi to go on a virtual date while enjoying “kitty magic.”

Tabby Town previously announced that it would permanently close due to ‘high’ maintenance costs after years of operation. Its final day of business will be on February 16.

The cat cafe had initially hoped to continue for another year but ultimately determined that keeping operations running was “no longer viable.”

It said that it tried to find a “new location” but lacked the funds to secure a new place.

Tabby Town was supposed to close in June 2024, but it gained attention when a TikTok user raised awareness about the business, prompting people to visit.

“The show of support was overwhelming,” the cat cafe had said in its farewell post, remembering that it would have almost closed its operations last year, if not for the social media posts.

In April 2024, it already hinted at its closure before it went viral on TikTok.

The cat cafe offers customers an experience where they can dine and interact with felines by feeding, playing with, or cuddling them.

It is located in Casa Gloria Building at 37 A. Mabini Street, Barangay Tuktukan, Taguig and is open daily from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., except on Tuesdays.

Visitor guidelines, as well as commuting information, can be viewed on its Facebook page.