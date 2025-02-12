Westminster ‘Best in Show’ contenders include whippet, shih tzu and German shepherd

— A whippet named Bourbon, Mercedes the German shepherd and a shih tzu known as Comet are among the champion dogs advancing to the “Best in Show” competition at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show on Tuesday.

The dogs took first place in their group competitions on Monday and more winners will be named on Tuesday to move on to vie for the top prize at the prestigious event. In 2024, a miniature poodle was crowned Best in Show.

Golden retrievers, huskies and Irish setters are among the dogs competing on Tuesday in the sporting, working and terrier groups.

Comet, the shih tzu, won first place in the toy category, and Neal, a bichon frises, secured the top spot among the non-sporting dogs. Mercedes, the shepherd, was named champion in the working dog group, while Bourbon took top honors for hounds. All of them have a chance to win Best in Show.

More than 2,500 dogs from across all 50 U.S. states traveled to New York City to compete for Best in Show, a title that comes with recognition, prestige and a trophy.

The Best in Show ceremony is being held on Tuesday evening at Madison Square Garden for the first time since 2020. Agility competitions are being held at the Jacob Javits Center in New York.

There were more entries for dachshunds this year than any other breed. None of them, however, were named best in their group.

