Factbox: Key winners at the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards

Jacques Audiard poses with the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film nomination plaque for "Emilia Perez" along with Zoe Saldana at the 77th Annual DGA (Directors Guild of America) Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., February 8, 2025. (Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)

LONDON — The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards, the UK’s top movie honors, were presented at a ceremony in London on Sunday.

Below is a list of the winners in the key categories.

BEST FILM

– “Conclave”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

– “Conclave”

DIRECTOR

– Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

LEADING ACTOR

– Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

LEADING ACTRESS

– Mikey Madison, “Anora”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

– Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

– Zoe Saldana, “Emilia Perez”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

– “A Real Pain”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

– “Conclave”

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

– “Emilia Perez”

ANIMATED FILM

– “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

DOCUMENTARY

– “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”

ORIGINAL SCORE

– “The Brutalist”

CHILDREN’S AND FAMILY FILM

– “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

BAFTA FELLOWSHIP

– Warwick Davis

EE RISING STAR

– David Jonsson

—Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alison Williams

