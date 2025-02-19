Mabuhay: New e-vehicle enters Philippine market

A new electric vehicle has entered the Philippine automotive market.

As part of its brand revival, Geely Philippines has introduced the EX5, an electric car that combines luxury and convenience.

Here’s a look at the innovative features of this EV:

Exterior design

The e-vehicle has a sleek aerodynamic look that showcases a class-leading drag coefficient of 0.269 LED taillights and a technological front grille that further establishes modern automobile sophistication.

Interior design

The EX5 features a minimalist design paired with premium materials that exude luxury.

The spacious cabins offer 50% more storage space for extra belongings.

Additionally, the EV is equipped with the FLYME Auto System and FLYME SOUND, providing an immersive and crystal-clear audio experience.

The EX5 is powered by the “Short Blade Battery,” an innovative EV battery that sets a new standard for safety and durability.

Geely also announced the EX5 pre-sale period, which runs from February 12 to March 31, 2025.

To show gratitude, the first batch of reservations will enjoy an exclusive limited-time discount of P10,000, reducing the standard price to P110,000.