Ultimate indulgence: Yogurt chain launches ‘Luxe line’

Spanish frozen yogurt brand llaollao unveiled its new “Luxe Line,” ushering in a fresh chapter for its signature frozen yogurt offerings.

The Luxe line, bringing elegance and refreshing take on frozen yogurt, was made available in over 100 stores across the country since November 2024. It features the following flavors:

Choco Soul – Double dark choco brownie with smooth layers of velvety hazelnut sauce and crispy cookie pieces, balanced with creamy frozen yogurt rounds and swirl

Cookie Mania – A combination of Lotus Biscoff sause, muesli and fresh mango pieces, with generous layers of frozen yogurt, crushed Biscoff cookies, and a final drizzle of Biscoff sauce

Pistachio Lover – Celebrates the unique, buttery richness of pistachio, layered with zesty kiwi, almond crocant, and multiple swirls of pistachio sauce.



“Our Luxe line is all about indulgence,” Erika Dee-Gonzales, Chief Operating Officer of llaollao Philippines said.

“These flavors were designed to be more than just a treat; they’re a way to bring that chill, fun, effortless luxury into everyday life. We wanted to give our llaolovers flavors that are bold, sophisticated, and balanced with premium toppings that elevate our signature frozen yogurt to a whole

new level,” she added.

The launch of these flavors comes as llaollao celebrates two milestones, eight years of success in the Philippines and 15 years globally.

—Rosette Adel