Int’l exhibitors, interactive installation among highlights of Art Fair Philippines 2025

This National Arts Month, Art Fair Philippines, the premier platform for showcasing and selling modern and contemporary Philippine visual art, is ushering in a new era by presenting its 2025 edition at a new venue.

From its original location at The Link, Art Fair Philippines is now being staged in a dynamic venue at the heart of Makati Central Business District in Ayala Triangle, Makati City from February 21, Friday until February 23, Sunday.

In its 12th edition, Art Fair Philippines will feature commissioned works, gallery exhibits, film screenings, and art talks, transforming the central venue into a dynamic showcase of Philippine art.

Among the highlights are international exhibitors from Austria, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Spain will join leading Philippine art galleries to showcase curated exhibitions from local and foreign visual artists at Ayala Triangle Gardens Towers 1 and 2.

The participating galleries in Art Fair Philippines 2025 are: Amez Yavuz, Archivo 1984, Art Agenda, Art Cube Gallery, Art for Space, Art Lounge Manila, Art Underground, Art Verité Gallery, Artemis Art, Avellana Art Gallery, Boston Art Gallery, CANVAS, Cartellino, Cayón, Core Contemporary, FINE-ARTS MANILA / Zimmermann-Kratochwill Graz, Austria, FotoMoto, Gajah Gallery, Galeria Palona, Galerie Stephanie, GALLERY KOGURE, J Studio, Kaida Contemporary, Kobayashi Gallery, León Gallery, Lopez Museum, METRO Gallery, Modeka Art,MONO8, Orange Project, Parallel +, Paseo Art Gallery, Pintô Art Museum and Arboretum, Qube Gallery, Secret Fresh Gallery, SHUKADO+GALLERY SCENA, SILVERLENS, TARZEER PICTURES, The Columns Gallery, TLYR Collective, Tomura Lee, Triangulum, Village Art Gallery, Vin Gallery, White Walls Gallery, YOD Gallery, and YSOBEL Art Gallery.

There is also a section called ArtFairPH/Projects, presented by BPI, which features the works of established masters and emerging talents in Philippine contemporary art including Manny Garibay, Manuel Ocampo, Goldie Poblador, Ryan Rubio and Jezzel Wee.

Just like last year, the fair also continued its collaboration with the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines as a Special Project Partner. This showcases the work of Spanish collective SpY Studio.

Visitors of the fair can likewise look forward to an exciting section called the ArtFairPH/Digital section presented by Globe. It displays digital media works that incorporate and engage with computer technology, animation, virtual or augmented reality, artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

For this section, there is an interactive installation called “Kakakompyuter mo yan” (That’s what you get for using the computer!”). It is a collaborative exhibition presented by artist and technologist Chia Amisola, that highlights Philippine internet art and third-world experience. Visitors can sing along using the karaoke machine, use the Pisonet computers, and other installations.

Motion graphics artist and engineer Isaiah Cacnio also brings his creative and compelling visual storytelling to this section of the fair. His work, which often explores the themes of light, movement, and spatial dynamics, transforms ordinary spaces into immersive environments.

Aside from the innovative creations of several visual artists, the fair will also feature screenings at the Amphitheater. These include animated and digital work set up at the outdoor tiered space adjacent to the lawn of Ayala Triangle Gardens.

Art Fair Philippines also invited Nazareno/Lichauco to design the ArtFairPH/Projects space and the café for this year’s fair.

Here’s a sneak peek at the Art Fair Philippines 2025:

The fair is running from February 21, Friday until February 23, Sunday.

Fair tickets can be purchased in advance at www.artfairphilippines.com but tickets will also be available at the reception area of Art Fair Philippines.