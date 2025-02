Factbox: Winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

The following is a complete list of winners at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday for the best performances in film and television. The ceremony was streamed live on Netflix.

FILM

BEST CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

Conclave

READ: ‘Conclave’ wins top honor at Screen Actors Guild Awards

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Timothée Chalamet

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Demi Moore

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kieran Culkin

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Zoe Saldaña

TELEVISION

BEST ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES

Shogun

BEST ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES

Only Murders in the Building

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Hiroyuki Sanada

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Anna Sawai

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Martin Short

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jean Smart

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Colin Farrell

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Jessica Gunning

—Reporting by Danielle Broadway; Editing by Michael Perry