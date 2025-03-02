Blind box alert: How to get your fave Sanrio characters collectible toy from fast food chain

Homegrown fast food chain Jollibee unveiled Sanrio characters as the newest Jollibee Kids Meal collectibles on Friday, February 28.

The fast food chain joined the blind box crazed and launched a toy collectible featuring one of the world’s most iconic brands, Sanrio.

The Sanrio characters Wonder Wheel became available to the public last Saturday, March 1.

The new toy collection features six of Sanrio’s most beloved and adorable characters, including the iconic Hello Kitty, the sweet bunny My Melody, the playful Cinnamoroll, the charming Pompompurin, the lovable Pochacco, and the mischievous Kuromi.

“Each character comes with its own little seat designed to look like an airplane, plus a stand that, once completed as a set of 6, forms a colorful Wonder Wheel. You can combine all six characters to form a super cute Ferris wheel display, or mix and match them in pairs or trios for endless fun and creativity,” Jollibee’s release read.

Here’s how you can get them:

All of the Jollibee Kids Meal Sanrio characters Wonder Wheel toys are available through purchase of Yumburger with drink (P120), Jolly Spaghetti with drink (P140.00), 1-pc. Burger Steak with drink (P140), 1-pc. Chickenjoy with drink (PHP 162), and 4-pc. Chicken Nuggets with Drink (P140).

The toy collection can be availed until April 30 in your nearest Jollibee branch. You can also have them delivered through the Jollibee App, calling the #8700 hotline, foodpanda, or Grab.

— Rosette Adel