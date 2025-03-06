Who’s who: Filipina visual artists joining Art Fair Tokyo 2025

Some Filipina visual artists are set to join the oldest and Japan’s largest art fair, Art Fair Tokyo 2025, this week.

Galerie Stephanie is marking its seventh appearance as the sole Filipino gallery represented at the art fair. It is showcasing a celebration of Filipina visual artists, highlighting young expressions of contemporary Filipino art in the Japanese market, coinciding with Women’s Month.

The art fair will take place from March 7 to 9.

Galerie Stephanie features the works of Kim Borja, Naburok, Jem Magbanua and Thea Quiachon.

Kim Borja – An emerging artist who infuses elements from children’s stories, with wide-eyed characters expressing melancholy and grief.

Naburok – She is both the artist name and character in a series of interconnected digital and traditional illustrations forming an enormous artwork. Naburok inhabits a world influenced by her

experiences, preferences, imagination, and harmonious blend of geometric shapes, and spontaneity, resulting in a delightful imperfection.

Jem Magbanua – She draws and explores how places and people shape each other’s conditions through the merging of points between movement and stagnation; naturalness and artificiality;

and comfort and displacement.

Thea Quiachon – She is a Philippine-based artist whose works focus on stories about people’s intricate connections with one another. Through her figurative art, she creates seemingly indistinct illustrations that hold meaning to her yet open for the interpretation of the observer.

The Filipino gallery, Galeri Stephanie, can be visited at Booth L015 of Tokyo International Forum (3-5-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo).

Art Fair Tokyo has been a significant platform for art galleries worldwide since 2005, with Galerie Stephanie promoting Filipino

artists on the international stage.

— Rosette Adel