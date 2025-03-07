Street dance competition returns for 4th year

A street dance competition is making a comeback, marking its fourth year in the Philippines.

The one-on-one street dance competition, Red Bull Dance Your Style, dubbed “the most electrifying street dance competition,” is set to bring together the country’s top dance talents for another exciting showdown.

Unlike traditional competitions, there are no official judges. Instead, the audience decides who moves forward as dancers freestyle to a random selection of music, ranging from timeless classics to top 40 dance hits.

Dancers from across the Philippines will have the chance to step into the spotlight and earn their place

Pre-selections will take place on the same day as the regional qualifiers, set in the following days.

Qualifiers in Davao – March 22

Qualifiers in Manila – April 25

Qualifiers in Cebu – May 17

The competition will conclude during the National Finals slated in Cebu on May 24.

The National Champion will have the opportunity to compete on the global stage, facing off against top dancers from 50 countries as the Philippines’ exclusive representative at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals in Los Angeles on Oct. 11, 2025.

Red Bull will also host the Red Bull Dance Your Style Dance Tour in Asia, giving dancers the opportunity to engage with the local dance scene through workshops and collaboration nights at featured stops. These include the 2024 Red Bull Dance Your Style World Champion Vietnam’s MTPop as well as dance sensation and 2022 Red Bull Dance Your Style World Champion, Japan’s THE D Soraki.

The brand announced that the Philippines is one of seven stops on the exciting regional tour, alongside Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong and South Korea.

The tour is set to arrive in the Philippines from April 22 to April 26.

— Rosette Adel