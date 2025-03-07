Voltes V, Naruto statues featured at Tamashii Nations Pop-up in QC mall

Anime fans, toy collectors, and pop culture enthusiasts can enjoy Tamashii Nations’ world-renowned collectibles showcase at its first pop-up event in the country.

Tamashii Nations is staging its first Pop-up Spot in the Philippines at Robinsons Magnolia in Quezon City, offering the public a rare opportunity to view exclusive figure displays, interactive zones, and event-exclusive merchandise.

Return of Voltes V

Fans can get a glimpse of the Voltes V Legacy statue, sculpted based on the design of THE ROBOT SPIRITS <SIDE SUPER> VOLTES V merchandise from Tamashii Nations.

As a tribute to the super robot’s fans in the Philippines, the event also features an exclusive Voltes V showcase, with displays from the Soul of Chogokin and Robot Spirits series, highlighting the evolution of this beloved mecha over the years.

Among the event’s highlights is the SOUL OF CHOGOKIN GX-31SP VOLTES V CHOGOKIN 50th Ver., an event-exclusive collectible that honors five decades of Chogokin craftsmanship. Also on display is the THE ROBOT SPIRITS <SIDE SUPER> VOLTES V figure. These commemorative releases are available for purchase at the event.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Chogokin, the event also features special displays of iconic signature items from each Chogokin brand, along with legendary series like “Mazinger Z” and “Gaogaigar.” Additionally, the showcase highlights a variety of innovative products released in recent years.

If you’re an anime fan, Tamashii Nations Pop-up Spot also features the Jump Character Series Zone, catering to Weekly Shonen Jump Fans.

It displays life-sized statues and dynamic displays from Dragon Ball, One Piece and Naruto. A centerpiece is the human-sized Naruto Uzumaki statue, sculpted based on the S.H.Figuarts series.

The public can visit the pop-up event running from March 6 to 16.

—Rosette Adel