What’s on the menu: South Korean pizzeria Eat Pizza opens 2nd branch in Philippines

South Korean pizzeria Eat Pizza opened its second branch at SM Mall of Asia on March 6, expanding the “revolutionary” way of enjoying pizza.

Alexander Scott Tan, the managing director of the Scottland Food Group Corporation, said that the chain serves pizza in a new approach, different from the traditional way of presenting the dish.

“I want to share this revolutionized way of eating pizza. It’s very different…it’s Korean, but we still have your original flavors like pepperoni and Hawaiian.”

He emphasized that this approach compromises the diverse preferences of its patrons in a group, letting customers enjoy their flavor of pizza.

“It’s very tailored individually, but at the same time, it’s very easy to eat as a group as well. You can have your pizza your way,” Tan added.

Customers could satisfy their appetite with a 10-inch rectangular pizza, slicing away from the traditional circular shape.

The pizzeria chain offers 10 flavors for its rectangular pizza called “slide.”

Original flavors, including Classic Cheese and Sweet Milk, are priced at P99.

Aloha, Pepperoni, Sweet Corn Cheese and Sweet Potato each cost P129.

For Hallyu flavors such as Beef Bulgogi, Hot and Spicy Bulgogi, Korean Sausage, and Samgyeopsal, the price is P179 each.

Patrons could also enjoy its pizza paired with baked sides, such as Sweet Potato Corn Cheese and Sweet and Spicy Corn Cheese, at P129 each.

Tteokbokki with cheese, spaghetti, and carbonara are also available, each priced at P139 per order.

Tan highlighted that the pizza chain would be launching new flavors in the next few months.

He added that the pizzeria also planned to open more branches across the country.

Eat Pizza, which was first launched in South Korea in 2021, has over 100 branches in its home country. It also opened branches in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

