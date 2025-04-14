Classical music at Coachella? LA Philharmonic makes desert debut

— The Los Angeles Philharmonic led the charge into their first Coachella performance on Saturday with the “Ride of the Valkyries,” helmed by Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, in his latest move to reach out to new audiences.

The first major orchestra to grace the annual music and arts festival in the Southern California desert was joined by several vocalists, including jazz pop singer Laufey, who debuted her new song “Silver Lining”, and Becky G with her pop song “Shower.”

Country singer Maren Morris arrived on the stage in a shimmering gold dress, delivering her gospel number “My Church” alongside a majority Black choir.

Perhaps the most anticipated guest, German record producer and DJ Zedd, hopped on the piano and the choir, in yellow gowns, joined him for his popular 2012 song “Clarity.”

LL Cool J arrived in a yellow hoodie and took audiences far from the classical ambiance into his popular rap song “Mama Said Knock You Out.”

In a special moment on stage, LL Cool J presented Dudamel with a yellow hat that matched both the rapper and the choir.

The musical set included a host of classical pieces, including Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Toccata and Fugue in D Minor”.

The LA Philharmonic, considered one of the world’s top orchestras, has been long admired for snaring Venezuelan sensation Dudamel more than 15 years ago.

The maestro, 44, is set to take over as music and artistic director of the New York Philharmonic in 2026.

—Reporting by Danielle Broadway; Editing by Sonali Paul