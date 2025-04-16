From Y2K to Hogwarts: Brands unveil summer-spring, futuristic, Harry Potter-themed shoe drops

The sneakerheads are in for a style-packed season as brands unveiled collections for summer staples, Y2K futuristic designs and a magical Harry Potter-inspired kicks.

This month, Belgian footwear brand SJ Lifestyle released its latest collection of ultra-comfy, stylish, and planet-friendly sneakers for every summer adventure.

The shoe brand offers lightweight, cloud-like feel sneakers for all-day wear, crafted from premium, sustainable materials like recycled leather, cotton laces, and natural rubber soles.

These are also engineered with toe flexibility, heel support, and midsole cushioning as they pass the podiatrist-designed Triple Comfort Test.

Summer collection

Here’s what’s new from SJ’s latest collection:

The Legend

This sneaker from the Heritage Collection combines style and sustainability as it is made from recycled leather, lining, and removable insole. The durable outsole is made from natural rubber, offering both support and lightness.

It is available in red or white color options.

The Ibiza’s New Colorway

For the summer-spring collection, SJ dropped an all-new colorway of the Ibiza for women in pink and white. It is a chic and comfortable athleisure shoe, designed with breathable mesh panels and cushioned insoles.

The Icon in Metallic Gold

For those looking for comfort and style, the Icon in metallic gold is for you. It is bold yet its natural rubber outsole ensures flexibility and durability. It features a breathable leather upper. The must-have sneaker is available in white/gold.

The Icon Platform

For those who love extra elevation, the Icon Platform takes your sneaker game to new heights. It is made from recycled leather and its platform sole is crafted from natural rubber. The fashionable sneaker provides comfort with substantial support and cushioning for every step. It is available in white/green.

The summer sneakers collection are available on e-commerce platforms like Shopee, Lazada, Zalora and the official SJ Lifestyle Online Store. It can also be purchased at the SJ stores located on the second floor of Festival Mall, Alabang, or the fourth floor The Block, SM North EDSA.

Mostro

Last March 29, PUMA launched Mostro that shatters the mold with its bold and Y2K-leaning aesthetic.

The reimagine icon changes standards by combining comfort with its experimental design.

Mostro, originally introduced in 1999, the line broke away from conventional sneaker design by incorporating the sprinting spikes of the ‘60s and the surfing shoes of the ‘80s.

Designers combined performance with avant-garde style. It was releaunched in 2004 and stayed closer to the original vision with more refined details and futuristic design elements.

Its popularity was regained following the shoe brand’s partnership with high fashion brand Ottolinger and celebrities like A$AP Rocky.

The latest drop, on the other hand, is a daring mix of Y2K-inspired flair and modern minimalism, blending “retro cool and futuristic sophistication.”

Ur Mostro Communication is available in warm white/light straw and retails for P7,300 on the brand’s website on PUMA.com and its stores in Bonifacio High Street and Shangri-La Plaza.

Harry Potter collaboration

In the same month, on March 27, PUMA teamed up with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to bring the world of Harry Potter to life to witches, wizards and Muggles in a magical way.

Rooted in the brand’s sports heritage, the collection features apparel, footwear and accessories inspired by two iconic Hogwarts houses: Gryffindor and Slytherin.

The collection features detailed designs inspired by the Hogwarts Quidditch pitch. Key pieces include the T7 Tracksuit, jerseys, and wardrobe staples like hoodies and t-shirts. Graphic tees showcase Quidditch-themed artwork, with spellbook-style imagery. You’ll also find PUMA x Harry Potter badges, House-inspired crests, and subtle Golden Snitch embroidery hidden throughout the lineup.

For this collection, PUMA’s Palermo sneakers get a Hogwarts makeover in Gryffindor (scarlet and gold) and Slytherin (green and silver) colors. They feature removable lace covers with house names and embossed designs of the lion and serpent. The Easy Rider sneakers also join in with an asymmetrical design that subtly includes colors from all four houses.

The collection also includes a waist bag and cap, both inspired by school robes and decorated with house crests and colors.

These are available on PUMA.com, PUMA’s flagship stores and selected retailers.