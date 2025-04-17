SALUD: A cozy retreat in Batangas, favored by celebrities and guests

Nestled in the serene town of San Jose, Batangas, holiday rental, SALUD, has quickly become a sought-after destination for a tranquil retreat.

With its tropical ambiance, lush surroundings and peaceful atmosphere, the villa offers the perfect escape for those looking to go off-the-grid from the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy a mix of luxury, privacy and nature.

Located just 90 minutes from Metro Manila, the accessible villa can accommodate up to six adults at a time.



The villa opened its doors to the public in 2022 and has since hosted wide range of high-profile guests, including some of the country’s most beloved stars and celebrities. Its reputation as a serene and luxurious haven has made it a preferred choice for many, from power couples to top influencers.

Notable guests who chose to unwind at the villa include the following:

Celebrity couples Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia

and Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles – The two are returning guests

and – The two are returning guests Award-winning actor JC Santos and his wife Shyleena Herrera

and his wife Award-winning actor Jason Abalos and beauty queen Vickie Rushton

and beauty queen Actor Pat Sugui and wife content creator Aeriel Garcia

and wife content creator Actress Heaven Peralejo

PBA player CJ Perez and his family

and his family A-list fashion and travel influencers such as Laureen Uy, Patricia Prieto, Lissa Kahayon and Jonah Tamayo

SALUD said it is honored to have hosted these prominent personalities.

“These visits not only contribute to our brand visibility but also highlight the charm of Batangas as a premier travel destination,” the holiday rental said.

Amid its success, SALUD revealed to Interaksyon that it plans to open another property in 2025.

“This year, we are pleased to also share that we are opening another property under the SALUD brand. The new luxury villa will offer stunning views of Mount Maculot and Taal Lake, further expanding our offerings,” it said.

The holiday rental has yet to announce the launch date of its upcoming property.