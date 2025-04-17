SALUD: A cozy retreat in Batangas, favored by celebrities and guests

Nestled in the serene town of San Jose, Batangas, holiday rental, SALUD, has quickly become a sought-after destination for a tranquil retreat.
With its tropical ambiance, lush surroundings and peaceful atmosphere, the villa offers the perfect escape for those looking to go off-the-grid from the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy a mix of luxury, privacy and nature.
Located just 90 minutes from Metro Manila, the accessible villa can accommodate up to six adults at a time.
The villa opened its doors to the public in 2022 and has since hosted wide range of high-profile guests, including some of the country’s most beloved stars and celebrities. Its reputation as a serene and luxurious haven has made it a preferred choice for many, from power couples to top influencers.
Notable guests who chose to unwind at the villa include the following:
- Celebrity couples Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia
- Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles – The two are returning guests
- Award-winning actor JC Santos and his wife Shyleena Herrera
- Award-winning actor Jason Abalos and beauty queen Vickie Rushton
- Actor Pat Sugui and wife content creator Aeriel Garcia
- Actress Heaven Peralejo
- PBA player CJ Perez and his family
- A-list fashion and travel influencers such as Laureen Uy, Patricia Prieto, Lissa Kahayon and Jonah Tamayo
SALUD said it is honored to have hosted these prominent personalities.