Explained: Why movie versions of popular video games often fall flat

Video game adaptations are having a moment. On television, shows like HBO’s The Last of Us and Amazon Prime’s Fallout — each based on popular game franchises — have been gigantic hits. On the big screen, 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie broke box office records, and at the time of writing, A Minecraft Movie looks to be well on its way to generating one billion dollars in ticket sales.

With these recent successes, it can be hard to remember that movie adaptations of video games have historically been notoriously bad, typically failing to win over audiences and critics alike.

My first experience with adaptation disappointment came from the 1993 adaptation of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros., starring Hollywood legend Bob Hoskins as Mario and John Leguizamo as his brother, Luigi.

The film was a flop, garnering a 35 on aggregate site Metacritic and failing to break even at the box office. Curiously, the film looked nothing like the games, opting for a gritty, noir aesthetic and swapping out the cutesy enemies with horrifying monsters.

Movie studio executives can perhaps be forgiven for trying to capitalize on the popularity of video games. With billions of players worldwide and a market valuation surpassing Hollywood and the music industry combined, video games are seemingly low-hanging fruit for commercial success. So why, with a few notable exceptions notwithstanding, are video game adaptations so difficult to pull off?

The problem with adaptations

One key issue is that video games and movies are two very different media with different functions and different representational strengths and weaknesses. At their most basic, video games are meant to be interactive. They provide players with goals to achieve and challenges to overcome through some combination of strategy, skill and luck.

Sometimes, these goals and challenges are clear and direct. When a player sees a Goomba approach in Super Mario Bros., for example, they must press a button to jump on its head and defeat it; otherwise, the player takes damage and may have to start the level again.

Other times, the goals and challenges are less direct. In open-world or “sandbox” games like Minecraft, players are given a high degree of freedom in how they interact with the game world. There are ways to “win” in Minecraft, but the true pleasure of the game lies in giving players freedom to explore a vast world and create unique structures, villages, or even functional computers.

Interacting with a game world — its goals, rules and aesthetics — is a fundamentally distinct process from watching a film or reading a novel. Minecraft’s motto of “Create. Explore. Survive.” is not readily applicable in media like film and books though these media have experimented with interactivity too.

Game worlds on the big screen

So why have adaptations like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and A Minecraft Movie been successful, at least commercially? Part of the reason is that these are massive franchises with instant brand recognition. Even people who do not play video games know who Mario is, and Minecraft is among the most popular games of all time.

However, as we have seen with recent unsuccessful adaptations like Warcraft and Borderlands, brand recognition alone is not sufficient.

One reason why The Super Mario Bros. Movie and A Minecraft Movie have done well is that they get the “feel” of their respective worlds right. When Mario transports into the Mushroom Kingdom in the 2023 film, it looks and sounds like the Mushroom Kingdom players encounter in the games.

The colours, shapes and sounds in the film closely match the colours, shapes, and sounds in the games. The Goombas look like Goombas, the power-ups look like power-ups and the film retains the whimsical nature of the games.

Although the radical freedom afforded to players of Minecraft is difficult to replicate in a film, A Minecraft Movie nevertheless retains the look, sound and feel of the game. The Creepers look and behave like Creepers and the Piglins look and behave like Piglins.

When Steve (played by Jack Black) first learns to build his first structures, the audience watches as he joyfully creates whatever he can imagine, gradually learning to build larger and more complex structures, just as players do in the game.

Finally, it should be noted that while these films were commercial successes, they have failed to win over critics. On Metacritic, The Super Mario Bros. Movie sits at 46 (though the user score is a healthy 8.2) while A Minecraft Movie has a similarly paltry 45. As the Los Angeles Times puts it in their review, “A Minecraft Movie is a block of big dumb fun.”

So no, it is unlikely the film will win an Oscar for best picture. But its ability to capture the essence of Minecraft is clearly enough for audiences, many of whom have spent countless hours exploring virtual mines, fending off zombies and creating their own fantastical worlds.

Jason Hawreliak, Associate Professor, Game Studies. Department of Digital Humanities., Brock University. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.