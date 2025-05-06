Skincare highlights this summer: From international arrivals to local staples

With the ongoing heat and the warm, dry season in full swing, often considered the Philippines’ version of summer, keeping one’s skin protected, hydrated and fresh has been more important.

Many are shifting skincare routines to meet the demands of heat, sun exposure and humidity.

Two brands, one newly launched in the country and another long familiar to many households, offer must-haves for the season.

CeraVe now on the Philippines

Cult-favorite and a dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the United States, has been launched in the Philippines to make its product more accessible to Filipinos.

The brand is known for products with formulation that addresses dermatological skin concerns associated with decreased level of Ceramides in the skin.

To address this, the skincare brand developed a technology that ontains human skin-identical Ceramides 1, 3, and 6-II

together with fatty acids and other lipids, enhanced with a delivery system called MultiVesicular Emulsion Technology (MVE).

“Ceramides are lipids (oils) that are naturally found in the skin, and are essential in supporting the skin barrier and retaining moisture. Without this, skin can become dry, itchy, or irritated,” the brand said.

It explained that CeraVe’s MVE technology delivers long-lasting hydration by slowly releasing ingredients through time-released spheres that provide multiple phases of moisturization, without unnecessary scent.

With its arrival in the country, CeraVe products are now available in major retailers like Watsons, SM Beauty, LOOK, Mercury Drug, and Southstar Drug, as well as on its official Shopee store, with prices starting at P350.

Pop-up stores are also set to open nationwide, including locations at LOOK SM Aura, SM Mall of Asia, Watsons MOA, and SM Megamall.

Summer care must-haves

Meanwhile, Filipino direct-selling company Personal Collection, known for its wide reach and everyday personal care products, offers items that address common seasonal concerns.

The following include products for underarm care and sweat control to mild skincare for children and those with sensitive skin:

Check Winter Fresh Moisturizing Antibacterial

Soap — Delivers a powerful 99.99% germ-kill with a cooling effect, can be used post-sun relief.

Formulated to keep skin smooth and moisturized without darkening underarms, and tested for reliable protection. It comes in two variants: Check On The Go Fresh for women with powdery scent and Check Energetic Fresh for men with oceanic clean scent.

— Formulated to keep skin smooth and moisturized without darkening underarms, and tested for reliable protection. It comes in two variants: Check On The Go Fresh for women with powdery scent and Check Energetic Fresh for men with oceanic clean scent. Glutalight Ultimate Underarm and Bikini Area

Tackles dark areas and provides even-toned skin glow in two weeks with its 4x whitening power of Glutathione, Kojic Acid, Advanced Niacinamide, and Licorice Extract.

Powered by VibeBoos TM tformula, it moisturizes lips and proects it from harsh uV rays. It is available in shades Always Ready (Medium Dark Red) and Nude Illusion (Nude Brown), Brick Free (Universal Brick Red) and Mauve It (Pink Mauve).

Nude Illusion (Nude Brown), Brick Free (Universal Brick Red) and Mauve It (Pink Mauve).

For children or those with sensitive skin, White Dove Ultra Sensitive Lotion and Head-to-Toe Wash offer gentle relief and deep hydration. The lotion is infused with seven multi-herbal extracts and calms and moisturizes your skin for up to 48 hours.

herbal extracts and calms and moisturizes your skin for up to 48 hours.

