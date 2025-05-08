Meet the OFW who played Asian cardinal in fictional ‘Conclave’

ROME– The conclave has began. But even if he’s not a cardinal, Ariel Lachica has experienced what it feels like to vote in a closed-door “papal election.”

The 57-year-old overseas Filipino worker (OFW) played a minor role as an Asian cardinal in the controversial 2024 film Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes. The film has experienced a resurgence on streaming platforms and at the box office following the death of Pope Francis and the start of the process to elect his successor.

“Ako lang ang nag-iisang Pilipino. Kasama ko mga Japanese, Korean. And then, nag-audition ako, nag-costume, picture-picture. After five days, tumawag, sabi sa akin, ‘nakuha ka as one of the cardinals from Asia,’” Lachica told CBCP News.

Lachica could easily pass for Manila’s Jose Cardinal Advincula, who he said is a relative and fellow native of Capiz.

In “Conclave,” his role is uncredited, and he did not portray an actual cardinal. But the producers were looking for a Filipino to ensure representation in the fictionalized College of Cardinals.

It was difficult to find a Filipino male available to film for 26 days in early 2023.

But Lachica got the part as he was already known to the talent agency. It’s not his first rodeo, so to speak.

He appeared in the 2019 Italian film Baby Gang, which spotlighted juvenile crime, and played the Philippine ambassador to the Holy See in the 2020 HBO miniseries “The New Pope”, starring Jude Law, John Malkovich and Sharon Stone.

For “Conclave,” his second pope-related bit role, Lachica signed up for 15 of the 26 shooting days, the maximum allowed number of vacation leaves in his day job as an administrator of two residential buildings in Rome.

He kept the gig a secret for months, so when “Conclave” streamed last year, friends, relatives, and employers were all shocked.

“Never ako nagbanggit na may ginagawa akong film. Nu’ng lumabas na ang film, saka ako nagsalita,” he said.