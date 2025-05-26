Fans ‘seated’ for Janella Salvador’s 1st sapphic film

Actress Janella Salvador announced she is part of an upcoming sapphic film entry for the 2025 Cinemalaya Film Festival.

An X user posted the photo of the official cast of “Open Endings,” entry to this year’s Cinemalaya Film Festival.

Janella responded to the post, revealing she had been keeping the project under wraps.

“The way I’ve been holding this in for months,” she wrote on X.

the way i’ve been holding this in for mONTHS https://t.co/4G21KklLGr — Janella Salvador (@superjanella) May 25, 2025

“Open Endings” stars Janella, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Klea Pineda and OPM singer Leanne Mamonong of Leanne and Naara.

The sapphic film explores the friendship of four queer women, exes-turned-best friends, until one decision that changes everything.

In a separate post on X, Jasmine shared photos with the “Open Endings” cast members.

“Happy Sunday everyone. Ecstatic to reveal that we are your cast for [Open Endings film] which is part of the 2025 Cinemalaya Film Festival,” Jasmine said.

Meanwhile, this is the first sapphic film of Janella, who has been advocating for a sapphic project since early 2023 amid the popularity of her tandem with “Darna” co-star Jane de Leon, according to a report.

Fans have expressed excitement for the highly anticipated film of Janella.

“I‘m seated for that new film called ‘Open Endings’ with Janella Salvador in it. #I am the target audience indeed,” an X user said.

“OMG WE ARE SO SEATED! PROUD OF U JANELLA!,” another wrote.

“Omg Janella finally in a GL??! Okay I’m seated,” an online user said. GL refers to Girls Love, a genre of media focusing on romantic and intimate relationships between female characters.

“BROOO I was already seated when I found out it’s wlw but with Janella Salvador, Klea Pineda and Jasmine Curtis-Smith?! I AM GLUED TO THE SEAT,” an X user commented, referring to Women Loving Women.

— Rosette Adel and Janelle Liong