Who’s who: ‘Superman’ crew flying to Manila in June

The cast of the film “Superman” is set to visit Manila, the first stop of their upcoming world tour.

Ahead of its release, the cast and crew will meet their Filipino fans in a fan event at the Mall of Asia Music Hall on June 19.

Joining the event are writer-director James Gunn, David Corenswet (Superman), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor) and DC Studios co-head and co-producer Peter Safran.

This was also announced in a video.

“Superman is coming to a city near you,” Gunn said.

Here are the stops of the “Superman” World Tour:

In a separate statement about the film, Gunn said “this project is more than just a movie” to him.

“It’s a story about humanity, about what it means to be a hero in a world that doesn’t always make it easy to be one. I can’t wait for you to see it. The heart, the action, and the incredible performances from David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult and the entire cast,” he said.

The movie is scheduled for a local premiere on July 9, 2025.

— Janelle Liong, Rosette Adel