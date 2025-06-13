Crave watch: What’s hot, new and yuMMMy in the Philippine food scene in June

This month, the Philippine food scene is heating up with exciting new launches, inspiring campaigns and tasty treats.

Here are the latest and what not to miss in the Philippine food scene this June:

Spinach pizza gets creaMMMier

Restaurant chain Shakey’s Philippines improved its spinach pizzas.

In a relaunch in May, the chain introduced an upgraded Creammmy Spinach Pizza, now with heartier spinach, more cheese, and celebrity fan Marian Rivera on board. The new yuMMMY variants are:

Spinach & Glazed Bacon – A sweet-salty favorite that fuses the rich, creamy spinach base with crisp glazed bacon Spinach & Shrimp – Add a seafood spin with succulent shrimp layered over creamy spinach and cheese Spinach & Mushroom – savory mushrooms complement the creaminess perfectly in this rich, umami-forward option.



New ambassador, free upsize on fries

Viral dance sensation Niana Guerrero joins the fry party as the new face of the brand, making her Potato Corner’s first-ever Gen Z representative.

“Potato Corner has been my go-to merienda since I was little,” Niana said. “Now I get to bring my flavor fave and dance moves together, get ready to crave with me!”

Last May 24, the brand launched #CraveTheFave campaign, where Niana invited fans to daily dance challenges, score free upsizes and taste exclusive, limited-edition fries.

This month, the brand also announced it is giving back to its customers with a free fries upsize treat on select days. From June 9 to 25, every Monday through Wednesday, customers can enjoy their favorite flavored fries upsized at no additional cost.

The special promotion allows customers to:

Buy Giga Fries and get a free upgrade to Tera Fries.

Tera Fries enjoyers will be upgraded to a Tera Mix for free.

New packaging

Good Life, a trusted name in the Filipino kitchen, gets a glow-up with fresh new packaging and a renewed call to make Asian cooking easy, flavorful and feel like home from vermicelli to sesame oil.

“We’re proud to unveil our new and refreshed packaging, which has been met with positive response,” Kristine Domingo, Senior Brand Manager of Good Life said.

“Beyond the new look, what truly matters is that we continue to deliver the same high-quality ingredients Filipino families rely on. Good Life brand believes in always inspiring and enabling home cooks to prepare abundantly for their family as a way of giving them The Good Life,” it added.

New Thai restaurant

Brazilian-Japanese restaurant Uma Nota gave a first taste of Sabai, a new Thai concept and the first original concept from Alex Offe and Michael Needham, during an exclusive one-night preview held on June 10.

Set to officially open in early July 2025 at Shangri-La The Fort, Bonifacio Global City, the upcoming restaurant aims to elevate Manila’s dining scene with a Thai experience grounded in cultural authenticity, honest flavors, and warm hospitality. Its name, Sabai (สบาย), means “relaxed” in Thai, while also echoing the Tagalog word sabay, “together,” reflecting the restaurant’s vision as a sophisticated yet welcoming space for connection.

Making his Manila debut, head chef Assavadathkamjorn Puwadol, known as Chef Tob, will lead the kitchen at Sabai. A native of Southern Thailand, Chef Tob brings with him a wealth of experience from some of Bangkok’s Michelin-starred restaurants, such as Le Normandie by Alain Roux, Pru and the two-star Sühring.

During the preview night, guests were treated to dishes crafted with authentic spices imported from Thailand and fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Among the dishes served were:

Khao Kreab Cream Nun Pu – Thai crispy rice pancake topped with a rich crab fat salad

Pla Kung Yang – Tiger prawns, flame-kissed and tossed with lemongrass, kaffir lime and chili

Tom Sap Pla Khao – A spicy-sour soup with grouper and Thai herbs

A Kang Panang Nuea Nong Lai – S tewed beef silver shank in a rich panang curry.

S Khai Look Khueay – Fried boiled egg with sweet tamarind sauce

Kung Pad Prik Kluea – Prawn stir-fried with garlic, chili, and salt

Khao Suay – Steamed jasmine rice

Steamed jasmine rice Ice cream Khai Kang – Coconut ice cream with golden thread egg

“This preview is a unique opportunity to share a taste of what’s to come. We are incredibly proud to partner with Chef Tob, whose exceptional talent will showcase authentic Thai cuisine like never before. Sabai captures our vision for a relaxed yet elevated space where guests can connect over extraordinary food and genuine hospitality,” partners Offe and Needham said.

UFS Future Menus 2025 lands in Philippines

Unilever Food Solutions (UFS) has unveiled its Future Menus 2025 Trend Report, offering chefs, restaurateurs, and food professionals a forward-looking guide to emerging dining trends and evolving consumer tastes.

with immersive workshops in Bacolod, Cebu, and Davao. Following its global launch in Thailand, this culinary trend tour helps chefs localize big ideas like Street Food Couture and Borderless Cuisine. (Think bao buns, blowtorches, and bold miso-kimchi mashups.)

It is also set to conduct a series of local activations and workshops, demos and masterclasses in Bacolod, Cebu and Davao. Prominent Filipino chefs like Chef RV Manabat and Ninong Ry are already leaning into these trends, exploring how creativity can push boundaries while still honoring the roots of tradition.

New campaigns

Cheez Whiz launches first-ever Strong Kid Camp in partnership with Ninja Monkeys Philippines, tackling the rise of sedentary lifestyles among kids.

The campaign comes after the latest DOST-FNRI National Nutrition Survey reported that 8 out of 10 Filipino kids are not getting enough physical activity.

“This is a serious concern that needs urgent attention,” Dr. Imelda Angeles-Agdeppa, retired Scientist IV, former Director of DOST-FNRI, and a nutrition expert, said.

“Lack of physical activity can hinder kids’ muscle and bone development, weaken joint stability, and raise the risk of long-term health issues. Over time, it may prevent them from fully seizing life’s opportunities,” she added.

The Camp, activated at Bridgetowne Obstacle Park, attended by 293 children who conquered obstacle courses while learning how Cheez Whiz‘s key nutrients, Calcium, Phosphorus, and Vitamins A and D, support their physical development and strength-building.

“We’re 100% committed to supporting parents as they raise stronger, more active kids ready to take on any challenge—whether at school, on the playground, or in life. And this event is just one of the many ways we’re making that happen,” Brand Manager Antonio Miguel Cabanban, said.

Homegrown Jollibee proudly launches its newest campaign, “Bida Best, Bida Pinoy,” a bold and heartfelt celebration of Filipino excellence around the world.

The event’s main highlight was the reveal of the following Bida Best ambassadors, who have showcased world-class Filipino talent on the global stage.

Pia Wurtzbach , Miss Universe 2015, beauty queen, and humanitarian

, Miss Universe 2015, beauty queen, and humanitarian Carlos Yulo , Double Olympic gold medalist and world champion gymnast

, Double Olympic gold medalist and world champion gymnast Hidilyn Diaz , the Philippines’ first Olympic gold medalist and a symbol of unbreakable will

, the Philippines’ first Olympic gold medalist and a symbol of unbreakable will EJ Obiena , World-class pole vaulter, soaring beyond limits

, World-class pole vaulter, soaring beyond limits Dr. Reina Reyes , globally acclaimed astrophysicist and “the Filipina who proved Einstein right”

, globally acclaimed astrophysicist and “the Filipina who proved Einstein right” Quiccs Maiquez , International toy design icon putting Pinoy street culture on the map

, International toy design icon putting Pinoy street culture on the map SIBOL , World MLBB champion, the national Esports team competing—and winning—on the international scene

, World MLBB champion, the national Esports team competing—and winning—on the international scene UPeepz, World Hip Hop champion, electrifying global stages with Filipino creativity

Their introduction was made through an anthemic music video.

“This is our tribute to the many Filipinos who, just like Jollibee, have risen from humble beginnings to global success. We want to shine a spotlight on their achievements, because when we celebrate their stories, we celebrate the very best of what it means to be Filipino—resilient, passionate, joyful, and world-class,” Dorothy Dee-Ching, Jollibee VP and head of marketing, said.

Awards

Texas Roadhouse takes the crown as the biggest casual dining chain in the U.S., logging U.S. systemwide sales surge of 14.7% last year, to $5.5 billion, per Technomic.

It is also one of the top performing restaurant concepts of The Bistro Group, opening in the Philippines nine years ago.

Jerry Morgan, Texas Roadhouse Chief Executive Officer and Head

Coach, who visited Manila together with Hugh Carroll, President of

International and Franchise Development, said one of the success secrets of the Texas Roadhouse brand is its people.

“I see the pride that people have in serving communities across America and the world, with high level quality food that we call ‘legendary food’ and the high level of quality of service through our people,” Morgan said.

“It is exciting to be the leader of a brand that is so well

recognized not only in America but also as we continue to make a

presence in the world. Our brand of hospitality is built on being friendly to one another and creating an environment where employees want to work in a place where guests want to spend their time and money,” he added.

Mang Inasal takes the spotlight as Fast Food Chain of the Year at the 6th Village Pipol Choice Awards. It emerged as the top choice, winning through public votes and expert recognition

“This milestone adds to Mang Inasal’s growing list of national and international recognitions. In the 2025 Brand Finance report, the brand was named the Strongest Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Brand in the Philippines, ranking 7th among the country’s strongest brands overall. It also placed 25th in the Philippines’ 50 Most Valuable Brands, securing its position as the second highest-ranking QSR, next to Jollibee,” the brand said in a release.