‘In the Lost Lands’ shows George R.R. Martin’s fantastical future

— English director Paul W.S. Anderson believes that fans of writer George R.R. Martin’s “Game of Thrones” and “House of the Dragon” will have their hunger for more fantasy stories satisfied with the film “In the Lost Lands.”

“In the Lost Lands,” which arrives in theaters on Friday and is distributed by Vertical, is a movie based on a dark fantasy short story of the same name by Martin.

“The story has the elements that people are familiar with from George’s work, which they love, the twisted characters, the intrigue, the dark setting, the monsters,” the “Resident Evil” director told Reuters.

“But then it’s a brand-new landscape, and it’s a world they’ve never seen before. So, it’s got all the content, but it’s not Westeros. It’s something very cinematic. We really tried to build something for the cinema rather than television,” he added.

“In the Lost Lands” stars Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista, navigating a tale that is quite different from the dragons and power grabs within the fictional continent of Westeros from the “Game of Thrones” universe.

The film follows Bautista’s cowboy-esque drifter Boyce, who wanders the post-apocalyptic landscape of humanity’s future. His path crosses with a mystical witch named Gray Alys, played by Jovovich, who is very powerful but unable to turn down people’s requests.

A journey begins when a queen sends Gray Alys to the “Lost Lands” to grant her the magical power of transforming into a werewolf.

Together, Gray Alys and Boyce are caught in a political situation and are pursued by the religious arm of the kingdom who want to overthrow the queen.

In addition to his lead acting role, Bautista served as a producer for the film after regularly not having enough creative input in his other Hollywood roles.

“Because I care about what I’m doing, I care about the projects I’m involved with, I just want to have some say so, and so, that comes with being a producer,” the former wrestler told Reuters.

