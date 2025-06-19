Portrait of Gallagher brothers to be auctioned before Oasis reunion gigs

— A 1996 portrait of brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher at the height of their Oasis fame heads to auction next week as the siblings prepare to start a series of reunion gigs.

Painted by U.S. artist Elizabeth Peyton, “Liam + Noel (Gallagher)” is based on a promotional photograph of the siblings taken the year before and depicts them “in a moment of intimacy and repose”, according to Sotheby’s.

Like the photo, the painting, which was made after Oasis’ historic 1996 Knebworth gigs, depicts Liam resting his chin on Noel’s shoulder. In the photo, Liam has his thumbs up, but not in the painting.

The work is being offered at Sotheby’s “Modern & Contemporary Evening Auction” in London on June 24 with a price estimate of 1.5 million to 2 million pounds ($2 million – $2.69 million).

“It’s a beautiful circular moment for the painting… This was made in 1996, on the eve of their then biggest ever concert at Knebworth,” Antonia Gardner, head of Contemporary Evening Sale, told Reuters on Wednesday. “And now this is coming back into the market, coming back into the spotlight… on the eve of their incredible… tour.”

Oasis made their debut with 1994’s “Definitely Maybe” before finding international stardom with their second studio album “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?” released in 1995. It went on to sell 22 million copies worldwide and was the band’s breakthrough in the United States. However, the Gallaghers’ volatile relationship often made headlines.

The group split in 2009 when lead guitarist and main songwriter Noel said he could no longer work with frontman Liam after a number of public spats. Last August, they announced they would reunite for a series of gigs, which will kick off in Cardiff on July 4.

As well as “Liam + Noel (Gallagher)”, other paintings on offer at next week’s sale include Tara de Lempicka’s “La Belle Rafaela” and Pablo Picasso’s “Nu assis dans un fauteuil”, both with estimates of 6 million – 9 million pounds.

—Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alexandra Hudson