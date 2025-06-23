Binondo’s flavors: Celebrate Manila Day with these 4 foodie finds

There’s no better way to celebrate Manila Day than with good food and great company. At a mall in Binondo, the holiday is not just about the city’s founding, it’s about enjoying flavors, culture, and community together.

Located in the heart of Binondo, the world’s oldest Chinatown, along Reina Regente Street, Lucky Chinatown invites food lovers to take a delicious detour through time. Here, the spirit of Manila lives in every bowl of noodles, every sip of tea, and every bite of dumpling.

Here are four food stops to visit at Lucky Chinatown.

Lucky Chao Dimsum House offers classic Chinese comfort food like Roasted Goose, Four-Colors Shrimp Hakaw, and Shark’s Fin Soup. Their Fried Milk Rolls provide a familiar, sweet finish.

At Shi Lin, Taiwanese favorites such as xiao long bao, braised beef noodles, and fried rice with shredded pork and egg provide simple yet comforting flavors.

For those seeking something different, Bowl & Bowl offers rice bowls crafted with a modern touch, from Pork Chop Fried Rice to the popular Mentaiko Prawn Fried Rice, bringing a fresh twist to traditional dishes.

Finally, The Matcha Tokyo offers a lighter note with matcha-based treats like soft serves and Warabi Mochi in various flavors, providing a cool and subtle end to the culinary journey.

From June 24 to 29, the Manila Day Sale will be ongoing at the mall, with discounts available at select stores.

—Anjilica Andaya