Time travel in Binondo: Interaksyon goes to Chinatown Museum

Tagged as the world’s oldest Chinatown, Binondo in Manila is steeped in rich cultural history that makes it an important part of the country’s heritage.

The district was established in 1594 by the Spanish colonizers as a settlement of Chinese traders who had converted to Christianity, many of whom married Filipino locals.

Nowadays, it is one of the most famous places in the metro which boasts of eclectic street art, Taoist temples, authentic Chinese restaurants, vibrant Chinese shops, and neoclassical structures.

For those who wish to learn more about the district’s significant role in Philippine history, a visit to the Chinatown Museum is recommended.

This heritage and community space showcases the interesting highlights of Binondo’s history with a visual narrative that brings alive its key social, cultural, economical, political, and religious threads.

Interaksyon visited the museum to see firsthand what it offers, from interactive maps to life-size art pieces, allowing visitors to experience what it was like to live in Binondo’s heyday.

The public can visit the Chinatown Museum every Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ticket rates are as follows: P150 for adults, P120 for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWD), and P100 for students.

The museum is located on the fourth floor of the North Wing of the Lucky Chinatown Mall.

— Video by Anjilica Andaya