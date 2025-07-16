Key nominations for TV’s 2025 Emmy Awards

— Following is a list of nominees in key categories.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Severance”

“The Pitt”

“The White Lotus”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last of Us”

“Paradise”

“Andor”

“Slow Horses”

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“The Studio”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Abbott Elementary”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Shrinking”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

“Adolesence”

“Black Mirror”

“Dying for Sex”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story”

“The Penguin”

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edeberi, “The Bear”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Britt Lower, “Severance”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Stephen Graham, “Adolesence”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”

Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

—Reporting by Danielle Broadway; Editing by Mark Porter