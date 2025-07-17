‘Stranger Things’ teases final season — Fans brace for emotional goodbye

Netflix on Wednesday, July 16, released the official teaser and key art for the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things,” setting the stage for the series’ long-awaited conclusion.



The streaming giant said the upcoming season is set in the fall of 1987, with Hawkins still scarred by the opening of the Rifts.

The town is now under military quarantine, Vecna is missing, and Eleven is once again forced into hiding.

The final season will roll out in three volumes, with Volume 1 premiering on November 26, followed by Volume 2 on Christmas Day, and the series finale, Volume 3, arriving on New Year’s Eve.

The final season will bring back the core group of characters for one last mission, as they face their most dangerous enemy yet in a battle that could decide the fate of Hawkins—and beyond.

“Stranger Things” was created by The Duffer Brothers and produced by Upside Down Pictures & 21 Laps Entertainment with The Duffer Brothers serving as executive producers, alongside Shawn Levy of 21 Laps Entertainment and Dan Cohen.

It stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), Nell Fisher (Holly Wheeler), Jake Connelly (Derek Turnbow), Alex Breaux (Lt. Akers), and Linda Hamilton (Dr. Kay).

The teaser and key art release delighted fans of the series, who had been waiting for its comeback for years. Some were also saddened that “Stranger Things” is coming to an end.

“After 3 years of waiting. The final season is almost here,” a YouTube user said.

“The final battle. The final sacrifices. The final goodbyes. The final beginning. The final ending. It all goes down here and now,” another said.

“It’s sad to see it’s finally coming to an end..” a YouTube user commented.

“I’m not yet ready,” another wrote.

The teaser has so far garnered over 1.5 million views on Facebook and 28,000 views on YouTube.

— John Marwin Elao and Rosette Adel