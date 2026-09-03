A galaxy of storytelling comes to life at George Lucas’ new museum

Museum opens to public on September 22 in Los Angeles

11-acre Exposition Park campus includes 300,000-square-foot building, two theaters and library

Collection spans Jack Kirby, Norman Rockwell and Kadir Nelson works plus Lucas archive

archive Lucas says museum aims to honor illustrators who bring written stories to life

— While a trip to a galaxy far, far away may still be out of reach, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles offered a closer look on Wednesday at the art and storytelling behind George Lucas’ Star Wars franchise and countless others.

“This is a big celebration for us, because it’s taken so long to get here,” Lucas said during a pre-opening ceremony for the press at the museum, which opens to the public on September 22.

“It’s something that I felt very, very strongly about in terms of honoring illustrators. Artists who illustrate stories that are already written,” he added.

For the first time, a limited group of visitors took a look inside the 11-acre (4-hectare) Exposition Park campus, which celebrates narrative art. Ryan Linkof, senior curator and head of film programs for the museum, described it as “art that illustrates stories.”

The museum features green space and a 300,000-square-foot (27,870-sq m) building with galleries, two theaters, a library, restaurant, café, and retail and community spaces.

Its collection includes works by comic book artist Jack Kirby, painter Norman Rockwell, street artist Banksy and illustrator Kadir Nelson, alongside a Lucas archive of models, props, concept art, and costumes.

For Lucas’ wife and Lucas Museum co-founder Mellody Hobson, the institution is as much about community as it is about art.

“I tell people, the Lucas Museum is a museum by the people for the people,” she said at the ceremony.

From lightsaber duels on the fictional Death Star space station to vivid interpretations of American history, the museum showcases narrative art that traverses both fiction and reality through the works of numerous artists.

Ma Yansong, architect and founder of MAD Architects, who led the museum’s futuristic design, said creating something special in Los Angeles with Lucas was meaningful to him.

“It’s been my pleasure working on this project with George. He’s a dreamer. He’s making movies. Now we’re making this dream into reality. So that’s also my dream. You know, making a new landmark for LA, for this city of dreams,” he said.

While the museum’s opening later this month marks a milestone for Tracey Bates, CEO of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, she said its ultimate success will be measured over generations, not on opening day.

“This has been built to be a longstanding institution. It will live long beyond George and Mellody and myself, so really success is just it being a part of the Los Angeles cultural community for a long time,” she said.

—Reporting by Danielle Broadway and Matt SilversteinEditing by Rod Nickel