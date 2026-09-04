Pinoys can relive Philippine cinema’s Second Golden Age with these free films

Some of the Philippines’ most iconic films will return to the big screen for free this September as the country celebrates Film Industry Month.

The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) will screen six classic Filipino films from September 5 to 26 at FDCP Cinematheque Centres nationwide.

The initiative gives Filipinos a chance to revisit some of the hard-hitting films produced during the country’s Second Golden Age of Cinema from the 1970s to the 1980s.

The films to be screened are:

“Itim” (directed by Mike De Leon)

(directed by Mike De Leon) “Insiang” (directed by Lino Brocka)

(directed by Lino Brocka) “Ganito Kami Noon, Paano Kayo Ngayon?” (directed by Eddie Romero)

(directed by Eddie Romero) “Nunal Sa Tubig” (directed by Ishmael Bernal)

(directed by Ishmael Bernal) “Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos” (directed by Mario O’Hara)

(directed by Mario O’Hara) “Minsay’s Isang Gamu-Gamo” (directed by Lupita Aquino-Kashiwara)

The films star showbiz pillars and legends such as Hilda Koronel, Christopher de Leon, Eddie Garcia and Nora Aunor.

They will be screened at FDCP Cinematheque Centres in Manila, Iloilo, Davao and Negros.

“Rediscover the masterpieces of an era that helped shape Philippine cinema and the nation’s consciousness,” the FDCP said in a Facebook post.

The FDCP said the Philippine Film Industry Month 2026 tribute screenings commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Second Golden Age of Philippine Cinema.

The initiative also aims to promote appreciation for Philippine cinema through a lineup of screenings, film talks and other activities available to the public at FDCP Cinematheque Centres nationwide.