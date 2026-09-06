‘The Dog Stars’ review: A slow burn about loss, survival and hope

Content warning: Contains plot details from “The Dog Stars”

Ridley Scott’s “The Dog Stars” is a slow-burning post-apocalyptic thriller set in a world devastated by a deadly flu that has wiped out more than half of the global population. It explores loss, survival and finding something to hold on to in an almost hopeless world.

READ: Optimism ‘essential’ in Ridley Scott’s sci-fi thriller ‘The Dog Stars’

Based on Peter Heller’s bestselling novel of the same title, the film follows Hig (Jacob Elordi), a former mechanic trying to survive in the aftermath of the pandemic. He lives in an isolated homestead with Bangley (Josh Brolin), a military survivalist who helps him stay alive in the harsh new reality.

The film takes its time getting started. The opening is slow, but it gradually builds as Hig’s character and his relationships with Jasper, his beloved pet, and Bangley develop. Elordi and Brolin have strong chemistry, making their complicated partnership one of the film’s highlights.

Jasper, on the other hand, is more than just Hig’s dog. His bond with Hig adds warmth to the otherwise bleak story and makes the film’s themes of companionship and loss more personal.

Margaret Qualley also stands out as Cima, who is more than just a potential love interest for Hig. Her character has a strong presence, and her chemistry with Elordi feels natural. Along with her father, Pops, played by Guy Pearce, she becomes a valuable ally to Hig as he ventures beyond his isolated life.

Allison Janney makes a brief but riveting appearance as Darlene, a commanding stewardess who presides over a highly sought-after territory. Her short appearance adds another layer to the film’s picture of how people have carved out their own rules and spaces in the aftermath of the pandemic.

One interesting thing about “The Dog Stars” is that there is no clear villain driving the story. The main conflict is survival itself. The characters are dealing with an unforgiving world where staying alive is a daily challenge.

The film delivers good visuals balanced with just the right amount of action scenes. Scott’s cinematography captures the emptiness of the post-apocalyptic setting, while the quieter scenes give the characters room to ponder and develop. There are moments when the film feels almost philosophical, particularly in the way it looks at survival, loss and what it means to remain human.

The slow pace may not work for everyone, especially at the beginning. But the story gets stronger as it moves along, with the character development and performances making the wait worthwhile.

Overall, 20th Century Studios’ “The Dog Stars” is not a typical action-heavy post-apocalyptic movie. Spoiler alert: No zombies or cannibalism here. It is more interested in its characters and their struggle to survive. This made it thoughtful and ultimately a rewarding slow burn.

“The Dog Stars” is now showing in SM Cinemas nationwide. It started screening on August 26.