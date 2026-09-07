‘Insidious: Out of the Further’ scares past ‘The Odyssey’ at Philippine box office

“Insidious: Out of the Further” has become the second highest-grossing movie in the Philippines this year after earning more than P393 million at the local box office.

The latest installment in the horror franchise has grossed P393,373,490 as of its third weekend in Philippine cinemas, according to Columbia Pictures Industries Inc., which distributes the film locally.

Its earnings allowed the movie to overtake “The Odyssey,” which is currently on its eighth weekend in theaters.

“Insidious: Out of the Further” has also remained at the top of the Philippine box office for three consecutive weekends. The film is currently screening on more than 200 screens nationwide.

Among the cinemas that have recorded the highest grosses for the movie are SM North EDSA, which led the list with P12.03 million, followed by SM Mall of Asia with P10.88 million and Robinsons Galleria with P8.74 million.

SM Megamall, SM Fairview, and SM Clark rounded out the top six, with grosses of P8.29 million, P7.73 million, and P7.01 million, respectively.

During its opening day, the film earned P51,682,703, surpassing the 2023 record set by “Insidious: The Red Door.”

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The film is the latest entry in the “Insidious” franchise, which has earned more than $740 million worldwide.

“Insidious: Out of the Further” follows Gemma, played by Amelia Eve, a young mother who discovers that she can travel into The Further, the purgatorial realm of lost souls in the “Insidious” universe.

However, Gemma soon discovers that she has an unusual ability: She can bring beings from The Further into the real world. The discovery puts her and her daughter in danger as the demons learn of her power.

Lin Shaye reprises her role as Elise Rainier in the film, which was directed and co-written by Jacob Chase. The story was written by Chase and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

The film is now showing in Philippine cinemas.