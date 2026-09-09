Wattpad returns to Manila International Book Fair for 20th anniversary

Wattpad is returning to the Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) as the global storytelling platform celebrates its 20th anniversary with Filipino writers and readers.

The platform will hold activities at the SMX Convention Center from September 9 to 13, featuring author signings, meet-and-greets, giveaways and an interactive booth throughout the five-day event.

The Philippines remains one of Wattpad’s largest global markets, with Filipino writers on the platform building multi-million-reader fandoms, topping best-seller lists, and having their works adapted into television and film projects.

Among the writers who will meet fans during the event are Knightinblack, author of “Hell University,” which has more than 183 million reads; beeyotch, whose “Seducing Drake Palma” has over 85 million reads; and CeCeLib, author of the “Possessive” series, which has more than 80 million reads.

Also joining the event are eatmore2behappy, whose “Ang Mutya Ng Section E” has 171 million-plus reads, and 4reuminct, author of “The Rain in España,” which has more than 161 million reads.



Wattpad will also host the “Just One More Chapter” panel on September 11 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the MIBF main stage. The discussion will feature Filipino writers talking about their stories, inspirations, and creative journeys.

Visitors can drop by Wattpad’s booth at Booths 2-156 and 2-157 on the second floor to take part in the “Reader Passport” challenge and collect exclusive 20th-anniversary merchandise.

Author signings and meet-and-greets will also be held from September 11 to 13, with different Wattpad writers scheduled throughout each day.

On September 12, Wattpad and The Hershey Company will hold an in-booth activity featuring eatmore2behappy and 4reuminct. Fans can meet the authors, sample Hershey’s chocolates, play an interactive game and get signed copies of special branded story editions.

Wattpad’s MIBF appearance comes as it marks two decades of digital storytelling and its connection with writers and readers around the world.