What to watch in September 2026: Movies, series and more

September has plenty in store for movie and series fans, with new titles arriving in cinemas and on streaming platforms throughout the month.

From thrillers and dramas to magical adventures and Korean content, here are some titles to watch out for.

In cinemas

“Practical Magic 2” – September 9



Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return as the Owens sisters in Practical Magic 2, directed by Susanne Bier. The sequel follows the sisters as they confront a dark curse threatening to unravel their family, promising a mix of magic, fun and mayhem.

The film also stars Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, Solly McLeod, Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing.

“Resident Evil” — September 16



Zach Cregger puts his own spin on the “Resident Evil” franchise with an all-new story starring Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis and Paul Walter Hauser.

The film follows Bryan (Abrams), a medical courier whose routine is turned upside down when he finds himself caught in a terrifying fight for survival.

“Forgotten Island” — September 23



Filipino talent takes center stage in Forgotten Island, an animated adventure featuring Liza Soberano, H.E.R., Jenny Slate, Manny Jacinto, Dolly de Leon and Jo Koy.

The story follows Jo and Raissa, who discover a portal leading to the fantastical island of Nakali, where they encounter creatures from Filipino mythology. Their journey takes a darker turn when they learn that returning home could cost them their memories of each other.

READ: ‘Forgotten Island’ tickets available as Philippine release nears | ‘Uy, Philippines!’: ‘Forgotten Island’ stars, filmmakers celebrate Filipino pride during Manila tour

“Heart of the Beast” — September 23



Brad Pitt stars as Special Forces officer James Belmont in this survival thriller directed by David Ayer. After a plane crash leaves Belmont and his combat dog, Odin, stranded in the Alaskan wilderness, the pair must battle the harsh elements together.

J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe also star.

“Digger” — September 30



Tom Cruise leads the cast of Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Digger, alongside Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons and Emma D’Arcy.

The film centers on the world’s most powerful man as he embarks on a desperate mission to prove that he can save humanity before a disaster he unleashed destroys everything.

“Verity” — September 30



Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson star in Verity, a psychological thriller adapted from Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel.

Johnson plays struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh, who moves into the remote Crawford estate to ghostwrite for renowned author Verity Crawford (Hathaway). There, she discovers disturbing autobiographical notes that blur the boundaries between truth and fiction, manipulation and attraction, and opportunity and obsession.

READ: ‘Verity’ drops chilling trailer adaptation of Colleen Hoover bestseller | ‘Verity’ trailer teases dark secrets in Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson thriller

Streaming on Netflix

Netflix is bringing a varied lineup to Philippine viewers this September, with titles spanning romance, drama, mystery, thrillers and family entertainment.

For the barkada

“Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” arrives September 17, telling the story of Lizzie Borden and the murder of her parents in a Victorian-era household.

Also premiering that day is “Plastic Beauty,” which follows an ER surgeon who enters the world of cosmetic medicine and clashes with a celebrity doctor.

On September 24, “Delusion” brings another mystery, as a woman’s father becomes a murder suspect while villagers believe he is possessed by a malevolent ghost.

For a midweek escape

“Lovesick” premiered September 2 and follows Emilia Sauri during the Mexican Revolution as she pursues her dream of becoming a doctor while searching for love, purpose and independence.

“Call My Agent! The Movie” arrives September 10, following Andréa, a debut director who reunites her former team after losing her lead actor just days before filming.

Then on September 25, “The Final Problem” follows a fading actor who draws on the detective skills of his famous characters to investigate a suspicious death at an isolated hotel.

For family viewing

“Why Did I Get Married Again?” premiered on September 9, bringing couples together for the destination wedding of Marcus and Angela’s daughter and revisiting old and new relationship drama.

“Stranger Things: Tales From ’85: Season 2” arrives September 17, with the gang investigating ghostly apparitions and strange creatures wreaking havoc in town.

Also on September 18, “Best of the Best” follows two childhood best friends who join UCLA’s competitive Bollywood-fusion dance team as they work toward the US championships.

For the after-work crowd

“Crew Girl” launches September 10, following teen rower Teagan Tao as she moves to a small town and joins an elite prep school’s all-boys crew team.

“The Scandal” arrives September 19, centering on a dangerous game of desire involving a gifted noblewoman, a famed lover and an unsuspecting woman in Joseon.

Meanwhile, “Kian’s Bizarre B&B: Season 2” premieres September 22, with Kian84 hosting guests in a B&B in the snowy mountains alongside Kim Yeon-koung, Lee Jun-ho and Kazuha.

Streaming on Prime Video

“Honor Thy Mother” — September 11



“Honor Thy Mother” brings together GMA Network and ABS-CBN Studios for a 14-episode family drama-suspense series led by Sharon Cuneta and Barbie Forteza.

READ: Rundown: Prime Video expands local slate with 7 star-studded Filipino originals

The story follows a powerful businesswoman whose carefully ordered life is disrupted when a young woman uncovers the truth that she is her long-lost daughter. As mother and daughter reconnect, they are forced to confront family secrets, ambition and the consequences of the past.

Directed by Onat Diaz and Dolly Dulu, the series also stars John Estrada, Khalil Ramos, Mercedes Cabral and Criza Taa.

“The Love Hypothesis” — September 23



Based on Ali Hazelwood’s best-selling novel, The Love Hypothesis stars Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman as Olive and Professor Adam Carlsen.

Olive, a Ph.D. candidate, enters a fake relationship with Adam to convince her best friend that she has moved on from her crush. But as their arrangement starts to feel real, Olive has to reconsider whether love is worth the risk.

Korean Content on Disney+

Disney+ Philippines is highlighting its Korean-content lineup through its “Deserve Mo Ng K!” campaign, fronted by Melai Cantiveros-Francisco.



The slate includes upcoming titles such as “The Remarried Empress,” “Made in Korea” and “A Shop for Killers Season 2,” alongside “Flex X Cop Season 2” and “Moving.”

The lineup covers romance, action, comedy and thrillers that gives K-entertainment fans several genres to choose from this month.

—With Rosette Adel