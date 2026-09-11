Where to enjoy P100 movie tickets, other perks on National Cinema Day

Moviegoers can catch local and international films for just P100 at participating cinemas nationwide as the Philippines holds its first-ever National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026.

The one-day celebration, organized by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines (CEAP), will offer the special admission price for movies scheduled on the day at participating Regular 2D Cinemas, subject to Movie and Television Review and Classification Board classifications, cinema schedules and theater capacity.

Advance ticket sales began on Thursday, September 10, with tickets available through participating cinema box offices, official websites, mobile apps, and authorized ticketing platforms.

Among the cinemas taking part is Gateway Cineplex 18 in Araneta City, which is offering nine of its regular screens for a lineup of local and international films.

The cineplex, billed as the largest in the Philippines, will screen films across various genres, allowing moviegoers to watch multiple titles for P100 each and potentially turn the celebration into a movie marathon. The full lineup can be viewed on its official social media pages or TicketNet.



Its Wolfgang Premiere Lounges A, B, and C and World Kitchens Platinum Cinema will continue their regular operations for VIP patrons.

More perks

Moviegoers heading to Gateway Cineplex 18 can also take advantage of discounts from participating establishments around the City of Firsts.

Ticket holders can get 10% off at participating Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and DQ branches within Araneta City. Sticky Sweet at World Kitchens, Gateway Mall 2 will offer 15% off select menu items, while Snaxx will give a 10% discount on à la carte orders, among other promotions.

Other participating cinema operators for National Cinema Day include Ayala Malls Cinemas, SM Cinemas, Robinsons Movieworld, CityMall Cinema, Megaworld Cinemas, Cinema 2000, Parallax Inc./Vista and FACI, with branches across Metro Manila, Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.









The nationwide event marks the first time cinema exhibitors in the country have joined forces for a single celebration focused on bringing audiences back to movie theaters.

CEAP President Irene Jose said the event is intended to make the cinema experience accessible while highlighting what sets moviegoing apart from watching films at home.

“This is more than a promotional event. It is a nationwide celebration of cinema and an invitation for Filipinos of all ages to experience the excitement, emotion, and community of watching movies on the big screen,” Jose said.

For Gateway Cineplex 18, the celebration also highlights the communal experience of going to the movies.

“For generations, the cinema has held a sacred place in the heart of pop culture, providing a communal sanctuary where we collectively weep and cheer for the triumphs and trials of the human story on screen. While modern streaming offers convenience, nothing quite replicates the electric, shared magic of watching a story unfold on a towering silver screen in a darkened theater,” Jose, also the chief operating officer of Uniprom, the entertainment arm of the Araneta Group, said.

The National Cinema Day is supported by the Film Development Council of the Philippines, Film Academy of the Philippines, MTRCB, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and other industry and government partners.

Moviegoers are encouraged to check their preferred cinema’s schedule and secure tickets early, as the P100 admission is available only on September 12 and seats are subject to theater capacity.