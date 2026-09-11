Here’s how to meet ‘The Second Chance Convenience Store’ author Kim Ho-yeon at MIBF 2026

Filipino readers will have another chance to meet South Korean bestselling author Kim Ho-yeon as he appears at the Manila International Book Fair 2026 on Saturday, September 12.

Kim will hold a book talk and signing from 3 to 5 p.m. at the National Book Store booth in Hall 3 of the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

Registration for the book signing will begin at 10 a.m. at the table beside the NBS Stage, according to National Book Store.

Registered attendees will receive numbered signing passes, which they must keep until their turn.

Those with passes numbered 1 to 100 should proceed to the NBS Stage Area by 3 p.m. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis, while standing areas will also be available.

Meanwhile, attendees with passes numbered 101 and above should proceed to the holding area at Function Room 5 on the second floor starting at 2:30 p.m.

The book talk will also be livestreamed in the holding area.

The signing will be conducted in batches based on the numbered passes. To accommodate more readers, only the first book will be signed and personalized with the reader’s name. Additional books may be signed but will not be personalized.

Fans can also download and print National Book Store’s free MIBF entry passes, which are good for two people.

Kim also invited Filipino readers to attend his MIBF appearance.

“Kumusta po? ….I look forward to meeting you this Saturday at the National Book Store booth at MIBF 2026. Salamat po!” he said in a message shared ahead of the event.

The MIBF appearance is part of Kim’s Philippine visit organized with the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines and National Book Store. He met Filipino readers on September 10 at the Korean Cultural Center for a book talk and signing.

He is in the Philippines until Sept. 13 for events with KCC and National Book Store, including the Manila International Book Fair. | via @rosette_adel pic.twitter.com/8c42fU8YkI — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) September 10, 2026



Kim is the author of “The Second Chance Convenience Store”, which follows an unhoused man with amnesia who takes a night-shift job at a struggling Seoul convenience store and forms connections with the people who visit the shop.

The novel has sold more than two million copies since its release in 2021 and has been translated for readers around the world.