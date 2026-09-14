New musical ‘Muli’ opens with 11 original songs and a story of second chances

“Muli”, a new Filipino musical exploring second chances, life’s “what ifs,” and ’90s nostalgia, is coming to the stage this September.

Running from September 11 to 27 at the Globe Auditorium of the Maybank Performing Arts Theater in Taguig City, the production features 11 new OPM songs alongside a story about rediscovering dreams and starting over.

The musical follows Anita, a 42-year-old housewife played by Kakki Teodoro, who looks back on the past two decades of her life and begins wondering about the different paths she could have taken. Her daughter Kath, played by singer Janine Teñoso, encourages her to look beyond her role as a mother and reconnect with her own dreams.

A generational story told through OPM

Producer and co-writer Charissa Pammit said the musical centers on the challenges of starting over later in life.

“‘Muli’ is about having the courage to start all over again,” Pammit said during the production’s recent press conference. “Because when you’re in your twenties, the world is your oyster. You can do anything you set your mind to do. But as you get older, it actually gets harder for you to start over because you have much more to lose.”

Co-writer Jose Paolo dela Cruz added that the theme of “what ifs” can resonate across generations.

“You could be a Gen Xer, you can be Gen Z, and you’ll every once in a while wonder how life could have been, had you chosen to pursue another path,” he said.

‘90s nostalgia

The production also taps into ’90s music and culture through its setting, references, and original score, with throwbacks and comedic nods aimed at audiences who grew up in the era. For younger viewers, particularly Gen Z, the musical also offers a look at the music and cultural moments that shaped an earlier generation.

Among the songs previewed during the press conference, with some already available for public streaming, are “Ya Girl,” a pop number celebrating Filipina confidence; “Silver Spoon,” a soulful track exploring privilege and expectations; and “Iba’t-Ibang Mundo,” which contrasts Anita’s younger self with the woman she has become.

According to composer Matthew Chang, the songs were written with specific roles in the story, with the music, soundscape, and world-building working together to move the narrative forward.

“The script jumps from one OPM era to another, so we tried to make it feel like one cohesive organism—different moving parts, each with its own sound and character, but all working together,” explained Nica del Rosario, the singer-songwriter behind “Rosas,” a prominent anthem of former vice president Leni Robredo’s 2022 presidential campaign.

A meeting of Filipino creative talents

Beyond Teodoro and Teñoso, Muli brings together a mix of established theater talents and contemporary Filipino artists.

The musical’s score is written and produced by singer-songwriter Nica del Rosario and violinist, musical director, and composer Chang, both Gawad Buhay awardees who previously worked on “Gregoria Lakambini: A Pinay Pop Musical.” They are joined by the wider FlipMusic team, whose roster has worked on some of contemporary Filipino pop’s biggest hits.

The cast also includes Gawad Buhay awardee Marynor Madamesila, who previously starred in “Gregoria Lakambini”, alongside Vien King, Marvin Ong and Justine Peña.

Social media creator and “Dogshow Divas” host Baus Rufo also joins the cast, making his professional theater debut. Together with the ensemble, they round out the production’s cast of performers bringing “Muli’s” story and original score to life.

The musical is directed by Andrei Pamintuan and produced by Pammit, who previously created the 2013 jukebox musical “Sa Wakas.”

Tickets for “Muli: An OPM Musical” are available through TicketWorld and mulimusical.com.