‘Forgotten Island’ sets early Philippine screenings ahead of September 23 release

Filipino moviegoers will get an early look at DreamWorks Animation’s “Forgotten Island” through nationwide sneak screenings on September 19 and 20, ahead of its regular Philippine cinema release.

The Philippines will be the first country to release the animated film in theaters. Set on the mysterious island of Nakali, “Forgotten Island” follows longtime best friends Jo and Raissa as they find a portal that transports them to a world filled with creatures drawn from stories they heard from their Filipino families.

The film centers on the pair’s friendship as they discover that their memories of each other are fading. They must find a way off the island before they forget their friendship completely.

Liza Soberano and H.E.R. voice Jo and Raissa, respectively. The supporting voice cast includes Manny Jacinto, Lea Salonga, Dolly de Leon and Jo Koy, among others.

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Filipino talent also features prominently in the film’s soundtrack, with contributions from P-pop groups SB19 and BINI, KATSEYE’s Sophia Laforteza, Ruby Ibarra and Carl Angelo, alongside songs by Lea, H.E.R. and Liza.

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The film draws on Filipino culture through its setting and mythology, including the manananggal, which is voiced by Salonga. Dave Franco voices Raww, a well-meaning but hapless weredog who joins Jo and Raissa in their journey.

“Forgotten Island” was written and directed by Academy Award nominee Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado and produced by Academy Award nominee Mark Swift. The three previously worked on “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”

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The film will have its regular theatrical release in Philippine cinemas on September 23, following the two-day sneak screenings.

Earlier this month, early tickets for “Forgotten Island” also went on sale, giving Filipino audiences a chance to secure seats ahead of its theatrical release.

READ: ‘Forgotten Island’ tickets available as Philippine release nears | ‘Uy, Philippines!’: ‘Forgotten Island’ stars, filmmakers celebrate Filipino pride during Manila tour