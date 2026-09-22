‘Resident Evil’ sets franchise-best opening in Philippine box office

“Resident Evil” opened with more than P77 million in the Philippines, marking the biggest opening weekend for the film franchise in the local market.

The horror film earned P77,108,134.31 during its opening weekend, according to figures released Monday, September 21, and accounted for 72% of the Philippine box-office market over the weekend.

The latest installment, directed by Zach Cregger, opened in Philippine cinemas on September 18. It is a reinvention of the long-running franchise, with Austin Abrams leading the cast as Bryan, a medical courier caught in a fight for survival after a disastrous night unfolds around him.

The film’s opening performance also comes amid strong early audience and critical scores. It currently has a 96% Certified Fresh score from critics and a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, according to the release.

Cregger, who previously directed “Barbarian” and “Weapons,” co-wrote the film with Shay Hatten.

“Resident Evil” is produced by Robert Kulzer, Cregger, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, Victor Hadida, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan.

The cast also includes Zach Cherry, Kali Reis and Paul Walter Hauser.

The film is now showing in Philippine cinemas, including IMAX and 4DX.

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