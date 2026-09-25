Where to watch the 2027 Michelin Guide Philippines restaurant reveal

Food enthusiasts can watch the 2027 Michelin Guide Philippines restaurant selection unfold online when the guide holds its second Philippine edition on October 29.

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The Michelin Guide Ceremony Manila and Environs & Cebu will be livestreamed on the Michelin Guide’s YouTube channel, allowing food enthusiasts and industry professionals to follow the event remotely.

The ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. local time on Thursday, October 29, from the Manila Marriott Hotel at Newport World Resorts.

The invite-only event will reveal the latest Michelin Star, Bib Gourmand and Michelin Selected restaurants, along with special awards recognizing exceptional individuals within the Philippine dining community.

The second edition comes a year after the Michelin Guide’s inaugural Philippine selection, which covered Manila, its surrounding areas and Cebu.

READ: FULL LIST: Michelin-starred Restaurants in the Philippines | FULL LIST: Michelin-selected restaurants in Philippines | FULL LIST: Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand and Special Award recipients in the Philippines

For this year’s selection, Michelin Guide Inspectors returned to familiar dining destinations while extending their search into Manila’s environs.

According to the guide, their latest discoveries point to a dining scene “gathering momentum,” with new voices emerging, established talents taking unexpected turns, and Philippine cuisine appearing in forms “both anchored in heritage and distinctly of the moment.”

“Manila continues to lead with chef-driven restaurants, tasting menus, and ambitious contemporary concepts, while Cebu draws strength from its lechon, seafood, charcoal-grilled dishes, and convivial home cooking,” the Michelin Guide said.

Inspectors are also finding “compelling expressions of regional identity,” where recipes passed down through generations sit alongside more contemporary and polished dining experiences.

“Together, they reveal a broader culinary landscape drawn from tradition, local character, and a growing appetite for destination dining,” the guide said.

Across the regions, Inspectors are seeing greater consistency, technical confidence, and a deeper engagement with local ingredients and culinary history.

The guide highlighted ingredients such as calamansi, kamias, and tamarind, as well as native spirits, tropical fruit, coffee, spices and herbs.

“Together, these details speak to a cuisine becoming more articulate about where it comes from — and more assured about where it is going,” the guide said.

The 2026 ceremony will also take place during the centenary year of the Michelin Star.

The rating system was introduced in 1926, and the Michelin Guide has since recognized restaurants demonstrating outstanding cooking and culinary mastery.

—Rosette Adel