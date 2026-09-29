‘Forgotten Island’ scores biggest DreamWorks Animation opening in Philippines

“Forgotten Island” made a strong Philippine box-office debut, topping the country’s cinemas during its opening weekend.

The DreamWorks Animation film earned P97,236,533 in the Philippines, according to Universal Pictures Philippines. This marked the biggest opening weekend for a DreamWorks Animation film in the country.

The film’s local performance comes as it brings Filipino mythology and culture into an original Hollywood animated story.

READ: Filipino folklore takes center stage in DreamWorks’ ‘Forgotten Island’ film

“Forgotten Island” follows best friends Raissa and Jo, whose paths begin to diverge after they graduate from high school.

During their final night together, the two discover a mysterious portal that transports them to Nakali, a fantastical island populated by creatures inspired by stories they grew up hearing from their Filipino families.

Their adventure takes a more urgent turn when they discover that their memories of their friendship are gradually fading. They must find a way home before they forget each other completely.

The film’s two lead characters are voiced by Liza Soberano, who plays Raissa, and Grammy and Academy Award winner H.E.R., who voices Jo. The cast also includes Lea Salonga as the Dreaded Manananggal, along with Manny Jacinto, Dolly de Leon and Jo Koy.

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The manananggal is among the mythological creatures featured in the film, which draws from Filipino folklore and stories passed down through Filipino families.

The movie also features Filipino musical acts BINI and SB19 on its soundtrack.

READ: WATCH: BINI surprises fans with ‘Forgotten Island’ soundtrack reveal at ‘Signals’ tour kickoff

“Forgotten Island” was written and directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado and produced by Mark Swift, the filmmaking team behind “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”

READ: ‘It means everything’: ‘Forgotten Island’ director Januel Mercado on bringing Filipino stories to the world

According to Universal Pictures, the film has a 95% critics’ score and 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Forgotten Island” is now showing in Philippine cinemas.