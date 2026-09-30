Crunchyroll adds 746 ‘One Piece’ episodes to Southeast Asia catalog

Fans of “One Piece” in Southeast Asia can now stream the anime’s first 325 episodes on Crunchyroll, with more episodes set to be added next month.

The streaming platform is rolling out 746 episodes of the long-running series in two batches, with the second batch scheduled to arrive on October 25.

The first batch, covering Episodes 1 to 325, became available on September 20, while Episodes 326 to 746 will be added to the catalog on October 25.

The episodes are available with English subtitles and dubs across Southeast Asian territories.

Based on Eiichiro Oda’s manga, “One Piece” follows Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Crew as they travel across the Grand Line in search of the legendary treasure known as the One Piece.

Luffy sets out with the goal of becoming the King of the Pirates, facing different adventures and characters along the way.

“One Piece” is available to stream on Crunchyroll in Southeast Asia.