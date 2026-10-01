Rundown: Puregold CinePanalo 2026 winners

The winners of the Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival 2026 have been announced, with “Mono no Aware” emerging as one of the biggest winners in the full-length category.

READ: ‘Mono No Aware’ sweep to Miss Universe moment: 10 CinePanalo 2026 Awards highlights

Directed by BC Amparado, “Mono no Aware” took home Pinaka Panalong Pelikula, along with awards for Best Director, Best Actor for Juan Karlos, Best Supporting Actress for Momoko Kobayashi and the International Jury Award.

The film also won for Sound Design, Editing, Ensemble and Cinematography.

Meanwhile, Xyriel Manabat was named Panalong Aktres for “Stuck on You,” which also won the award for Panalong Awitin for “Reyna ng Quezon City.”

Zanjoe Marudo won Panalong Pangalawang Aktor for “Apol of My Ai,” while Zion Cruz was named Panalong Child Performer for the same film. “Apol of My Ai” also won for Musical Scoring.

“Patay Gutom” took home the awards for Panalong Kwento and Visual Effects, while “Multwoh (Patay na Patay Sa’yo)” won Panalo sa Mga Manonood and Production Design.

‘Mono No Aware’ dominates the #CinePanalo2026 awards night, taking home seven awards, including Best Full-Length Film. Juan Karlos Labajo won Best Actor, while director BC won Best Director. Japanese actress Momoko Kobayashi was named Best Supporting Actress, with the film also… pic.twitter.com/egEXDQZpfK — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) October 1, 2026



The two films also shared the Puregold Always Panalo award.

Full-length category

Pinaka Panalong Pelikula: “Mono no Aware”

Panalong Aktres: Xyriel Manabat, “Stuck on You”

Panalong Aktor: Juan Karlos, “Mono no Aware”

Panalong Pangalawang Aktor: Zanjoe Marudo, “Apol of My Ai”

Panalong Direktor: BC Amparado, “Mono no Aware”

Panalong Pangalawang Aktres: Momoko Kobayashi, “Mono no Aware”

Panalong Child Performer: Zion Cruz, “Apol of My Ai”

Panalo sa International Jury: “Mono no Aware”

Panalo sa Mga Manonood: “Multwoh (Patay na Patay Sa’yo)”

Panalong Kwento: “Patay Gutom”

Panalo sa Sound Design: “Mono no Aware”

Panalo sa Visual Effects: “Patay Gutom”

Panalo sa Editing: “Mono no Aware”

Panalo sa Musical Scoring: “Apol of My Ai”

Panalong Ensemble: “Mono no Aware”

Panalo sa Production Design: “Multwoh (Patay na Patay Sa’yo)”

Panalo sa Cinematography: “Mono no Aware”

Panalong Awitin: “Reyna ng Quezon City,” “Stuck on You”

Puregold Always Panalo: “Multwoh (Patay na Patay Sa’yo)” and “Patay Gutom”

Student shorts category

“Limlim,” directed by Samantha Palaje, emerged as the Pinaka Panalong Maikling Pelikula in the Student Shorts Category and received the grand cash prize of P100,000.

“Kun Hain, Bisan Diin. (Anywhere and Everywhere),” directed by Jomarie Corro-Reyes, received the Panalong Karangalan Mula sa Mga Hurado award and also won for Panalong Kwento.

“Alumahan,” directed by Christian Melvin Arejola, won the International Jury Award, while “Ang Huling Banlaw ni Susan,” directed by Hezekiah Estorque, was named the Audience Choice winner.

Here is the complete list:

Pinaka Panalong Maikling Pelikula: “Limlim”

Panalo sa International Jury: “Alumahan,” directed by Christian Melvin Arejola

Panalong Karangalan Mula sa Mga Hurado: “Kun Hain, Bisan Diin. (Anywhere and Everywhere),” directed by Jomarie Corro-Reyes

Panalong Aktres: Jonalyn Mateo, “Ang Huling Banlaw ni Susan!”

Panalong Aktor: Jay Gabriel Cañada, “The Sound of K”

Panalong Pangalawang Aktres: Nour Hooshmand, “Starfish”

Panalong Pangalawang Aktor: Nor Domingo, “12 Shots”

Panalong Child Performer: Zoey Madison Lim, “Limlim”

Panalo sa Mga Manonood: “Ang Huling Banlaw ni Susan,” directed by Hezekiah Estorque

Panalong Kwento: Corro-Reyes and William Roberts, “Kun Hain, Bisan Diin. (Anywhere and Everywhere)”

Panalo sa Cinematography: Geia De Vera, “Limlim”

Panalo sa Production Design: Jim Flores, Minnesota Flores and Sol Samodio, “12 Shots”

Panalo sa Musical Scoring: Lenard Kent Villanueva, “Miss Intrams”

Panalo sa Editing: Brian Spencer Reyes, “Kun Hain, Bisan Diin. (Anywhere and Everywhere)”

Panalo sa Visual Effects: Junelle Bacho Tecson and Luis Martin Mañalac, “Starfish”

Panalo sa Sound Design: Hannah Gagalac, “Bumtak Sara ti Nuangen (The Carabao’s Horns Have Cracked)”

Panalong Awitin: “Game Na!” from “Teks Battle: Shoot Pati Pato!” by Kier Mosquito, Edlyn Icao, and John Dave Brion

Panalo sa Poster: Keith Ian Serfino, “Alumahan,” and Eidan Maninang, “Nang Matakasan ang Tagay”

Pinaka Panalong Promosyon: “When Heaven Inched Towards Earth,” directed by Vinh Marco

Panalo sa Brand Intrusion: “Alumahan,” directed by Christian Melvin Arejola

Puregold Always Panalo: “Miss Intrams,” directed by Henri Marie Belimac, and “Pulis Dunggab,” directed by Maxine Dela Bajan

“Limlim” also earned the Child Performer and Cinematography awards, adding to its major victory in the Student Shorts category.

Panorama section

“The Other Side of Reality,” directed by Zig Dulay, was named the first-ever Pinaka Panalong Maikling Pelikula in the Panorama Section.

Catch the films

The Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival 2026 opened on September 23 and will run until October 4 at Gateway Cineplex 18, TriNoma, Fairview Terraces, Ayala Malls Feliz, Ayala Malls Circuit, Ayala Malls Manila Bay and Market! Market!

“This year’s seven full-length films show that Filipino stories can be both deeply meaningful and compelling to a wide audience,” Festival Chair and Puregold Senior Marketing Manager Ivy Hayagan-Piedad said.

“Maraming salamat at congratulations sa mga kalahok! May tropeyo man o wala, panalong panalo kayong lahat.

Nasa mga sinehan pa rin kami until October 4!” the festival wrote on Facebook.