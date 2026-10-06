373 Filipino plays vie for production in new theater festival

A new Philippine theater festival received 373 submissions from Filipino playwrights during its inaugural call, with only 12 works set to move forward to full production.

Teatro Panalo, presented by Puregold and produced and organized by Wishbone Collective Inc., held its first call for submissions from August 8 to September 11. The call was open to both emerging and established Filipino playwrights, who were invited to submit original one-act works across genres, styles and theatrical forms.

READ: New theater festival opens call for Filipino plays, musicals

Of the 373 entries, eight straight plays and four musicals will be selected for production. Each selected playwright will receive P100,000 in financial compensation, along with development and production support.

Festival Director Vincent de Jesus said the number of submissions reflects the interest among Filipino writers in developing work for the stage.

“For our first year, receiving 373 entries is already something to be grateful for. It tells us that many Filipino writers out there have stories they want to share and develop for the stage. Now, our responsibility is to look closely at these works, recognize the voices behind them, and give the selected pieces the support they need to grow,” De Jesus said.

The selected works will be developed with theater professionals and provided resources to turn the scripts into stage productions.

The festival is also intended to create opportunities for other theater artists involved in productions, including directors and actors.

“Teatro Panalo aims to expand and strengthen the theater ecosystem by creating more opportunities not only for established and emerging writers, but also for directors, actors, and everyone involved in bringing a production to life. By giving more theater artists the chance to create and collaborate, and building on the work of the theater festivals that came before us, we hope to contribute to a bigger, and more sustainable theater community,” he added.

The development of the selected works will continue beyond the festival for two productions. After the festival run, one straight play and one musical will receive full-length development grants, allowing them to potentially develop their one-act versions into full-length works.

Teatro Panalo is the latest expansion of Puregold’s “Panalo” platform for Filipino storytelling, which also includes its annual film festival.

The first Teatro Panalo festival will run from February 18 to March 14, 2027.