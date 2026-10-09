Rundown: 26 one-act plays make Puregold Teatro Panalo shortlist

Twenty-six one-act plays are moving on to the next stage of selection for the inaugural Puregold Teatro Panalo, after being chosen from 373 entries submitted for the theater festival.

READ: 373 Filipino plays vie for production in new theater festival

The shortlist is divided into 16 straight plays and 10 musicals. Only 12 works—eight straight plays and four musicals—will eventually make it to the festival lineup.

Here’s the rundown of the shortlisted works:

Straight plays

“@Home” by Edralin Cabrera, Kathlyn Castillo, Michael Ian Lomongo, Marjorie Lorico, Maria Teresa Jamias, and J. Victor Villareal

“Ang Huling Panawagan sa Pagdarasal” by Mubarak Tahir

“Ang Pagbabalik ng Voltes V” by Neil Arkhe Azcuna

“Mga Diwata IRL” by Jay Crisostomo IV

“Nang Muli Kang Makakanta” by Ma. Angelica Chiuteña

“Nothing But Dreams” by Ricardo Novenario

“Palabas/Exit” by Angel Oclarit

“Pax Silica” by Robert Arlou De Guzman

“Silang mga Bayani’t Banal” by Anthony Kim Vergara

“Soap Opera” by Jerry O’Hara

“The Boy Foretold by the Stars” by Dolly Dulu

“The Girl Scout Law” by Rhain Arabella Alcoriza

“Trahedya ng Kamote” by Marjay Manalastas

“True to Life” by John “Sweet” Lapus

“Walang Maliit na Bagay” by Joshua Lim So

“Youngstunna” by Jerom Andrei Canlas

Musicals

“Ang Maayong Balita Sumala Kang Bibo Bautista” by Jude Thaddeus Gitamondoc

“At Bumaba Ang Mga Tala” by John Rey Tayag Magin

“Baka Mali ang Tamaraw” by Emmanuel Benbinuto Antonio

“City in Darkness: A Lockdown Musical” by Senedy Que

“Feverish Time” by John Edrick Alcontado

“Manang-Mana Nga!” by Steven Hotchkiss

“Outside Looking In” by Timothy Carlo Racho and Michael Angelo Lopez

“Tagpuan” by John Austin Perez

“Tala” by Jiezl Virmy Chua

“The Fourth Wall Has Fallen” by Heber Justin O’Hara

Festival chair and Puregold senior marketing manager Ivy Hayagan-Piedad said the number and quality of submissions reflected the talent within the local theater community.

“We received a remarkable level of interest in the first Puregold Teatro Panalo,” Hayagan-Piedad said.

“The volume and quality of submissions reflect the depth of Filipino talent and the continued vitality of the country’s theatrical community,” she added.

Festival director Vincent de Jesus acknowledged that narrowing the entries to 26 was difficult, with only a portion of the shortlisted works eventually reaching the stage.

“It was difficult enough narrowing things down to 26 deserving one-act plays,” De Jesus said.

“From this bunch, only the very best of the best will make it to the stage in February,” he added.

The 12 winning works will be staged from Feb. 20 to March 14, 2027.

Selected playwrights will receive P100,000 in financial compensation, along with development and production support. After the festival, one straight play and one musical will also receive development grants intended to help turn the one-act works into full-length productions.

READ: New theater festival opens call for Filipino plays, musicals