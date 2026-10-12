What to watch at the first Godzilla Film Festival in the Philippines this October

Godzilla fans in the Philippines will have a chance to see five films from the iconic monster franchise on the big screen as the “Godzilla Film Festival” makes its local debut this October.

Running from October 14 to 20, the festival will screen five Godzilla movies exclusively at select SM Cinemas.

The lineup covers more than five decades of the franchise, giving audiences a mix of classic monster battles, Millennium-era spectacle, and a modern reimagining of Godzilla.

Here’s what to expect from the festival:

“Mothra vs. Godzilla” (1964) — One of Godzilla’s classic battles, as the King of the Monsters wreaks havoc while the giant moth Mothra is called upon to protect humanity.

(1964) — One of Godzilla’s classic battles, as the King of the Monsters wreaks havoc while the giant moth Mothra is called upon to protect humanity. “Godzilla vs. Biollante” (1989) — Godzilla faces an unusual opponent in Biollante, a creature created from a combination of plant, human, and Godzilla DNA.

(1989) — Godzilla faces an unusual opponent in Biollante, a creature created from a combination of plant, human, and Godzilla DNA. “Godzilla 2000: Millennium” (1999) — Godzilla returns to Japan while a mysterious alien spacecraft awakens Orga, a shape-shifting threat.

(1999) — Godzilla returns to Japan while a mysterious alien spacecraft awakens Orga, a shape-shifting threat. “Godzilla: Final Wars” (2004) — Multiple monsters run amok around the world, leading Earth’s defenders to turn to Godzilla as he faces an army of enemies and an extraterrestrial force.

(2004) — Multiple monsters run amok around the world, leading Earth’s defenders to turn to Godzilla as he faces an army of enemies and an extraterrestrial force. “Shin Godzilla” (2016) — This modern take on the character follows a mysterious creature emerging from Tokyo Bay and rapidly evolving into an unprecedented threat to Japan.

The festival gives fans an opportunity to experience different eras of the long-running Japanese franchise on the big screen.

The “Godzilla Film Festival” is presented by Go Asia Entertainment and TOHO and will run from October 14 to 20 at select SM Cinemas.

Fans can also receive exclusive collectible cards with every ticket purchase at participating SM locations, while supplies last.