Book lovers’ new finds: Alabang superbranch, Mandaluyong book vending machine

MANILA, Philippines – National Book Store (NBS) has opened its first superbranch in southern Metro Manila at Festival Mall in Alabang, expanding its retail concept with dedicated reading areas, a cafe and a space for Korean culture.

The 1,100-square-meter branch opened to the public on October 12, following a soft opening on September 16. It carries books, school and office supplies and other merchandise, with an open-shelf layout, reading areas and windows overlooking the mall’s lagoon.

The branch also features a space developed with the Korean Cultural Center, as well as a Toby’s Estate cafe with an outdoor dining area.

The opening ceremony was attended by NBS chief executive Adrian Ramos, chief operating officer Edwin Dipalac, Jenny del Rosario, the branch manager, and Festival Mall executives Mitch Dumlao and Yvette Dizon.

NBS previously opened a superbranch at SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City. Another branch is planned for Gateway Mall 2 in Cubao, Quezon City.

Book vending machine offers self-service purchases

NBS has also introduced The Book Drop, a self-service vending machine that allows customers to browse and purchase books without going through a conventional checkout counter.

Ramos said the machine was developed to complement a communal bookshelf where visitors can browse and read books before deciding whether to buy a copy.

To make a purchase, customers use the machine’s touchscreen to select a title. A QR code then appears on the screen for payment.

Unlike conventional vending machines that release products into a collection bin, The Book Drop uses a mechanical tray that moves to the selected shelf, retrieves the book and lowers it to the dispensing area. Ramos said the mechanism is designed to prevent damage such as dents and creases.

The machine is located at NBS Park Pioneer, a communal space at 125 Pioneer Street in Mandaluyong City.

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Luis Angelo N. Palma is a Philstar.com; Interaksyon intern and a fourth-year journalism student at the University of Santo Tomas.