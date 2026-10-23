Musician-owned Sari Kitchen brings Filipino-Thai comfort food and karaoke to Makati

A neighborhood spot for Filipino and Thai comfort food, with karaoke on the side, enters a new chapter in Makati City.

Owned by musicians Ely Buendia, Pat Sarabia and Audry Dionisio, Sari Kitchen officially launched on Thursday, October 22, offering a mix of Filipino and Thai dishes in a cozy setting.

Formerly known as Thai Mookata, the restaurant now carries a more focused menu centered on Filipino and Thai staples.

NEW NEIGHBORHOOD RESTO IN MAKATI 🍽️🍷 Musicians Ely Buendia, Pat Sarabia and Audry Dionisio launched the rebranded restaurant Sari Kitchen in Makati on Thursday, October 22. The Asian restaurant, formerly known as Thai Mookata, now serves Filipino and Thai staples alongside Asian fusion-style dishes, bringing a neighborhood feel to its dining experience. Aside from serving comfort food, Sari also offers karaoke for guests as part of the restaurant’s social experience, while Sari-Sari Bar remains an integral part of the spot. 📸 Interaksyon/@santosgrldn — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) October 23, 2026

The redesigned interior aims to make guests feel as though they are in their “grandparents’ kitchen or living room,” Audry said during the launch.

“We’ve always wanted to create a space where people could come together over good food, good drinks, and good company,” she added.

Pat echoed the sentiment, saying they wanted to create a “homey” atmosphere where artists and creatives could feel comfortable.

For Ely, the rebranding centered on two ideas: “community” and “comfort food.”

That vision also influenced the menu, which puts a “twist” on Filipino classics such as sinigang and tortang talong, he said.

Other offerings include adobo fried rice and Thai dishes like pad thai and kra pao, with mango sticky rice for dessert.

Karaoke is another part of the experience, giving guests another way to gather and spend time together.

Incorporating the Sari brand

The Sari-Sari Bar remains a key part of the establishment, retaining its intimate atmosphere and loyal following within the restaurant.

Audry said bringing Sari Kitchen under the Sari brand was one of their best decisions.

“The Sari-Sari Bar brand is so recognizable, and people really come here for that as well. So we decided to include the restaurant into the Sari brand, which is probably one of our best moves,” she said.

The shift also allows the establishment to cater to both drinkers and non-drinkers, Audry said.

“If you don’t want to drink, you can come here and eat. Vice versa, if you don’t want to eat, you want to drink. So everyone’s just coming in and out,” she added.

Sari Kitchen is located at AGS Plaza along Washington Street in Makati and is open from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.