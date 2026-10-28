Halloween 2026: Cinemas offer horror film festivals from October 28 to November 3

Moviegoers can expect a Halloween filled with cinematic frights as four cinema distributors offer special screenings this year.

Ayala Malls Cinemas will hold “Thrill Fest: The Outbreak,” featuring six zombie-themed films for only P150 per ticket.

The films to be screened are:

“Train to Busan”

“Train to Busan 2”

“This Is Not a Test”

“We Bury the Dead”

“My Daughter is a Zombie”

“Colony”

The screening of “Train to Busan” will feature an extended version released in celebration of the film’s 10th anniversary.

Meanwhile, Robinsons Movieworld will hold its “Horrorkada Film Festival,” featuring iconic horror films from the 1990s. The lineup includes:

“The People Under the Stairs”

“The Sixth Sense”

“The Silence of the Lambs”

Meanwhile, SM Cinemas will hold its annual “Sine Sindak,” featuring seven horror films from different countries, including the Philippines. The lineup includes:

“VHS”

“App the Horror”

“Crawlers”

“Never After Dark”

“The Influencer Project”

“Cerita Lila”

“Phi Phong”

Each ticket costs only P100.

Vista Cinemas, meanwhile, will screen four horror films as part of its “Scream Season” film festival, with tickets at P250 each. These are:

“The Mortuary Assistant”

“The Cursed Land”

“Late Night with the Devil”

“Mystery Writers”

All four film festivals opened on Wednesday, October 28, and will run until November 3.