‘The New Nocturnals’: Halloween gala to bring cinematic couture to Manila for 5th anniversary

Fashion, cinema and Halloween festivities will converge in Manila on Thursday, October 29, as a high-fashion event invites guests to reinterpret iconic movie moments through elaborate couture and avant-garde looks.

The fifth-anniversary celebration of The New Nocturnals, themed “Silver Screen: The Director’s Cut,” will take place at The Peninsula Manila in Makati City, coinciding with the hotel’s 50th anniversary.

Instead of traditional Halloween costumes, attendees are expected to draw inspiration from classic and contemporary films through bespoke couture, archival runway pieces and fashion tributes to memorable cinematic scenes.

Mond Gutierrez, co-producer and founder of The New Nocturnals, said the event has always aimed to provide a space for creative expression.

“Nocturnals has always been more than a party—it is a living canvas where fashion, art, and self-expression take center stage,” Gutierrez said.

Co-founder and co-producer Ash Rye said the partnership with the hotel adds another dimension to this year’s gathering.

“Partnering with The Peninsula Manila during their Golden Jubilee elevates this year’s experience. ‘Silver Screen’ is a tribute to timeless glamour, reimagined by today’s boldest fashion visionaries,” Rye said.

What to expect

The festivities will unfold across several areas of the hotel, including its iconic lobby, upper lobby, conservatory and halls.

Organizers said the venue would be transformed for the occasion, with attention to both the overall spectacle and smaller design details.

“We’re taking over The Peninsula Manila’s lobby, upper lobby, conservatory and halls in a way you’ve never seen before. Tonight, she’s our leading lady. We’ve proven we can create large-scale, over-the-top events, but tonight, against this stunning backdrop, we hope our guests enjoy the smaller details—and, of course, the drama,” the organizers said.

The evening will feature a red carpet showcasing looks from celebrities, fashion figures and digital creators, alongside music sets and pop-up performances.

The announced performers include Roll The Dice, DJ Uggo, DJ Omoloko, DJ Xi, DJ Zid, DJ Xtina and Marina Summers.

The event will also offer anniversary cocktails inspired by cult films and iconic cinematic moments, crafted with Don Julio 1942.

The New Nocturnals is staging the celebration with support from partners Ploom, Belo and Nustar, with The Peninsula Manila serving as the venue partner. MOD Furniture and The Memory Machine are also among the event’s sponsors.