‘Kami Naman’ film, holiday collection to launch November 3

A five-piece holiday merchandise collection featuring a planner, travel case, tumblers and mugs will be available nationwide starting Tuesday, November 3, as part of an annual holiday promotion.

Starbucks Philippines marks the 24th year of its Starbucks Traditions campaign in the country with the collection, which expands to five items from four last year.

Under the theme “Wrapped in Joy,” the 2027 collection introduces two new items: a Travel Case with Towel and a 20-ounce Glass Mug.

The collection also includes a Siren Planner with Pouch, a 20-ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler and a 24-ounce Cold Cup.

The planner features zodiac-inspired monthly artwork and comes with a pen, a copper pouch and a surprise keychain in one of five designs.

The Travel Case with Towel is an ivory hard case with a ridged, luggage-inspired finish, accompanied by a towel.

The stainless steel tumbler features a flip-top straw and built-in carry handle, while the cold cup comes with a black lid and a coffee cherry leaves straw topper.

The glass mug has a black-to-transparent gradient, a vertical Starbucks wordmark and a straw.

Starbucks also introduced a holiday film titled “Kami Naman” (“It’s our turn”), which follows Mara, a friend who regularly organizes gatherings for her group.

In the story, her friends surprise her with a planner already filled with get-togethers they have arranged for her throughout the year.

Set to “With a Smile” by OPM band Eraserheads, the film will be accompanied by the song’s availability in Starbucks stores nationwide from November 3 to January 4.

Customers can collect electronic stickers from Nov. 3, 2026, to Jan. 4, 2027, by purchasing Tall, Grande or Venti handcrafted beverages at Starbucks stores nationwide, through the Starbucks PH App or using a QR Promo Card.

One e-sticker will be awarded for every qualifying beverage purchase. Customers who collect 19 e-stickers can redeem one item of their choice from the 2027 collection until March 5, 2027.